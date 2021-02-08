Liverpool were left to rue a number of costly errors in their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Man City but there is no time to let heads drop with a number of battles on the horizon.

The start of 2021 has not been one to remember for the Reds with their blistering performances of the year previous non-existent as the season continues to take its toll.

From confidence and consistency to fatigue and a cutting edge, Liverpool have been off the pace and have the results to prove it after three wins in the last 11 games across all competitions.

And the most recent match ended in yet another defeat at Anfield, with City ruthlessly punishing Jurgen Klopp‘s side for their mistakes to shift focus to securing a Champions League spot.

Jordan Henderson featured at centre-back once again for what many will be the last time, and his disappointment was evident but, as ever, he was quick to reset focus onto a valuable training week before the trip to Leicester.

“Yeah, very disappointed with the result, of course. The end result I didn’t really think reflected the performance, to be honest,” the captain told the club’s official website.

“But [we] made mistakes in the wrong moment and we got punished.

“It’s hard to take now but in football, you’ve got to move on quickly. We’ve got a full week to get it out of our system, train properly – which we haven’t had for a while.

“So we need to use it the best we can this week to get prepared for a tough game against Leicester.”

The defeat ensures Liverpool are now 10 points adrift of league leaders City but there was no need to entertain any title talk for Henderson as the one game at a time mantra holds strong.

“I remember last season you kept asking me when we were top of the league – we don’t look at the league, now especially,” Henderson added.

“You concentrate on the next game and just try to win every single game you can, like we always do whether that’s when you’re on top or you’re fourth or fifth or whatever it is.

“You’ve just got to concentrate on the next game and put in performances as much as we can.”

With little to celebrate after the full-time whistle, it was quiet on the social media front from the Reds but both the skipper and Trent Alexander-Arnold had important messages.

The former stressed that “this is a time we need to stick together” and vowed that “we will give everything to change our current situation,” while Trent acknowledged there are “no excuses”:

It’s Leicester up next, a side that sits three points ahead in third position heading into Saturday’s meeting, ensuring a victory would see the Reds leapfrog Brendan Rodgers’ side.

With the targets for the campaign having shifted, it is vitally important to take points off a team with similar goals while also starting to rediscover some confidence.