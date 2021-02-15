Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says the players are fully aware that they are the ones who need to get the Reds back to winning ways after poor recent results.

Injuries to key players, individuals being out of position, key decisions going against the Reds and just plain old fashioned mistakes on the pitch – all have, without question, affected results for the Reds this season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been quick to point out that the buck stops with him, as is always the case with top-level football and head coaches, but Hendo says there’s more to it.

Once the team is picked and the game plan laid out, it’s the players who have to cross the white line and get the result and, after two years of non-stop winning, it has been a struggle to do so of late.

Hendo says the squad are fully prepared to accept that it’s on them, first and foremost, to improve matters on the pitch – starting with RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

“Players take full responsibility. I know the manager tries to protect us as much as possible in the press but as players we know it’s down to us to change the situation we’re in and we take full responsibility on results and performances,” he told reporters.

“It’s down to us to keep working hard, fighting to change this tough period that we’ve been going through over the last few weeks. Hopefully we can do that starting tomorrow.

“A new game brings a new opportunity and a new challenge.

“It’s a big opportunity and we’re ready to give everything to get a good result.”

On the wider situation, Henderson pointed out that the team has come through a lot together and has been working hard for each other, even while results haven’t been perfect.

He is encouraging the side to band together once more, feeling that the team can take the positives from the situation once they emerge from this difficult moment – which could help more in future.

“I feel as though the lads give everything and that’s what we need to do to get out of the situation we’re in. I feel that once we do come out of it – hopefully sooner rather than later – we’ll be a lot stronger for it.

“Strength comes from adversity at times and you stick together as a team and get through it. If we do that, then I’m sure we’ll be even stronger come the end.”