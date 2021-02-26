Jurgen Klopp has insisted he does not think it is time for a “massive rebuild,” but readjustments are to happen alongside the current squad needing a chance to play together.

The Reds have been dealt a lethal hand in 2020/21, with a considerable injury list wiping out key figures and ensuring a settled XI has been all but impossible.

That, in addition to a condensed and taxing season in the midst of a pandemic has knocked Liverpool off their stride and into a rough patch of form.

With the title off the table and eyes already been cast to the future, questions have been raised about the evolution of Klopp’s side and the need for a rebuild.

With 14 members of the current squad aged 27 and over, including the entire front three, the age of the team is a growing concern, as is injecting fresh blood.

And while first questioning if a “rebuild means 10 out or 10 in,” Klopp insisted that a “massive rebuild” was not in order but that tweaks are certainly needed – if timing and finances allow.

But there is also a desire to see his current squad, who were robbed of the opportunity through injury, provided with the chance to play together consistently.

“I don’t think it’s the time for a massive rebuild for how I understand it, six or seven out, [players with] running contracts but try to get rid of them and then bring in new faces,” Klopp said.

“The squad of this year did not have the chance to play together one time really, I think it would make sense to have a look at that as well.

“On top of that, of course, little readjustments, or whatever, will happen. Reacting on the situation but at the same time planning for the future.

“Not sure if we can do that in the summer, but that’s what we will try.”

Any successful team needs to inject new faces and Liverpool are no exception, as last summer showed with the addition of Thiago and Diogo Jota.

But with a lack of depth on show once more, largely due to injury, tiring legs and increased competition needed, the Reds need to act and Klopp needs the backing from the owners to do so.

In an ideal world, the Reds need at least a new centre-back, midfielder and forward player of starting XI quality, but off the back of a pandemic it may only be hopeful thinking.