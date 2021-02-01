BERGAMO, ITALY - Tuesday, November 3, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Atalanta BC and Liverpool FC at the Stadio di Bergamo. (Pic by Simone Arveda/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Leipzig vs. Liverpool Champions League tie in doubt due to Germany travel ban

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are due to take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 on February 16, but the first leg is now in doubt due to a current ban on travel into Germany.

The Reds face a first-time clash with the newly successful German club this month, having been drawn against Leipzig after finishing top of their Champions League group.

Premier League champions against Bundesliga challengers, it is one of the most hotly anticipated ties in this season’s tournament, with two of Germany’s best managers pitted against each other.

But it remains to be seen when and where Jurgen Klopp and Julien Nagelsmann will meet again, with German outlet Tagesschau confirming that there would be no exception for elite footballers in an existing travel ban into the country.

Germany have imposed restrictions on entry from the UK, Ireland, Brazil, Portugal and South Africa in order to combat a new variant of COVID-19, with this set to run until February 17 at the earliest.

Liverpool are scheduled to play Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on February 16, but now the two clubs could be required to find alternative arrangements.

UEFA ruling states that if a club is prevented from travelling to fulfil a fixture, it would be up to the home side to provide a different venue.

This was set to be the case with Liverpool’s group stage trip to Midtjylland in December, due to Denmark not being included in the UK’s travel corridor at the time, with Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion set to host the game.

But an exemption for elite athletes allowed the fixture to be played as planned – which is not due to be the case in Leipzig.

NYON, SWITZERLAND - Monday, December 14, 2020: The completed draw shown on the big screen during the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 Round of 16 draw at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of European Football. (Photo Handout/UEFA)

Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said on Sunday that “our goal is not to play in St. Petersburg or anywhere else as an alternative,” but the Red Bull club may have little option but to do so.

There is the possibility that the fixture be pushed back to the day after, when the current ban is due to end, but there is no guarantee at this point that the German government won’t extend the restrictions.

A more sensible course of action would be to relocate to another venue, perhaps Austria, with Leipzig’s sister-club, Red Bull Salzburg, not due to play their Europa League round-of-32 tie at home to Villarreal until February 18.

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Last chance to buy the Liverpool Mishmash Poster on This Is Anfield!

The perfect gift for any Liverpool fan, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster tells the glorious history of the Reds through hundreds of illustrations.

SHOP NOW
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments