Liverpool experienced a sobering afternoon in their 4-1 defeat at home to Man City on Sunday, with Alisson having the worst game of his Reds career.

The Premier League champions hosted City in a must-win game in the title race, but it ended up being a disastrous day at the office.

Having missed a penalty in the first half, Ilkay Gundogan put the visitors in front, before Mohamed Salah equalised from the spot.

Gundogan scored his second of the match and Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden also found the net, as Liverpool’s title hopes were essentially ended.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, NBC Sports, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Unsurprisingly, Alisson (2.5) was deemed the worst performer, with his average rating highlighting how bad he was.

The Brazilian had an appalling second half, gifting goals to both Gundogan and Sterling following some wretched distribution.

Ian Doyle of the Echo even claimed that Alisson “could have done better” for others, too, with Foden’s strike flying through his hands.

Meanwhile, NBC Sports’ Joe Prince-Wright focused on the goalkeeper’s “huge game-changing errors,” both of which cost Liverpool so dearly.

It was also a really poor afternoon for Fabinho (4.5), who was joint-second worst along with Andy Robertson (4.5), conceding the penalty that Gundogan missed.

TIA’s Karl Matchett thought Fabinho was “very silly” to give away the spot-kick, leaving his leg dangling, but Doyle did describe him as “solid” on the whole.

Thiago (4.6) was also rated among the worst players at Anfield, as he struggled to have any kind of impact.

Doyle said that the Spaniard “disappeared for a while after a needless early booking” and FotMob noted that he failed to make a single key pass.

A word of praise for Curtis Jones (6.3), though, who got the highest average and did well in a tough game, with Matchett giving him the Man of the Match award.

Liverpool now have a welcome stint without a game, facing Leicester at the King Power next Saturday, affording Jurgen Klopp and his players some time on the training ground.