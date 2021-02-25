Alisson‘s father, Jose Becker, passed away under tragic circumstances on Wednesday, with Liverpool fans sending messages of support to the goalkeeper and his family.

Jose Becker was found dead late on Wednesday night after being reported as missing earlier in the day, reports ESPN Brasil, having gone swimming at a dam near the family’s holiday home.

The property’s lake, which is located near Rincao do Inferno in southern Brazil, was searched and the body of Jose Becker was discovered at 11.59pm.

The 57-year-old was father of two boys, Alisson and Muriel, who are both professional goalkeepers who came through the academy at Internacional.

Muriel now plays for Fluminense, while Alisson is No. 1 for Liverpool.

Jose himself was an amateur goalkeeper who played a key role in the development of his two sons, and the loss will be felt heavily by Alisson, Muriel and the rest of the Becker family.

Upon the news, Liverpool fans took to social media to offer condolences and support to Alisson and the Beckers:

We love you @Alissonbecker. Stay strong in this horrible time, our thoughts and prayers go to you. Horrible moment that him and his family are going through, may Jose Becker rest in peace.#YNWA means even more now, stay strong king ????? pic.twitter.com/nWxpulXwRQ — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 25, 2021

Thoughts are with Alisson Becker and his family today after the tragic passing of his father. You’ll Never Walk Alone ? pic.twitter.com/0FQGDz6WuS — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) February 25, 2021

My heart breaks for Alisson this morning. To lose your dad in such tragic circumstances is horrific. Give him all the time off he needs, football is an irrelevance. RIP. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 25, 2021

Rest in peace, Jose Becker. You’ll Never Walk Alone.