LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 22, 2020: Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans issue support to Alisson following the tragic death of his father

Alisson‘s father, Jose Becker, passed away under tragic circumstances on Wednesday, with Liverpool fans sending messages of support to the goalkeeper and his family.

Jose Becker was found dead late on Wednesday night after being reported as missing earlier in the day, reports ESPN Brasil, having gone swimming at a dam near the family’s holiday home.

The property’s lake, which is located near Rincao do Inferno in southern Brazil, was searched and the body of Jose Becker was discovered at 11.59pm.

The 57-year-old was father of two boys, Alisson and Muriel, who are both professional goalkeepers who came through the academy at Internacional.

Muriel now plays for Fluminense, while Alisson is No. 1 for Liverpool.

Jose himself was an amateur goalkeeper who played a key role in the development of his two sons, and the loss will be felt heavily by Alisson, Muriel and the rest of the Becker family.

Upon the news, Liverpool fans took to social media to offer condolences and support to Alisson and the Beckers:

Rest in peace, Jose Becker. You’ll Never Walk Alone.
