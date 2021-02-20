Liverpool will play four games in the space of just 11 days to start the month of March after the Premier League announced its latest fixture changes to accommodate TV coverage.

The Reds are nearing the completion of yet another month of action and will hope for better fortunes when March comes around after a topsy-turvy start to 2021.

But they are to have little time to rest and recover between their four fixtures prior to the March international break as league action meets the second leg of the last-16 tie against Leipzig.

With the Premier League confirming all games are to be shown live on TV until fans can return to stadiums, Liverpool have seen their three domestic games shifted.

The visit of Chelsea has been moved to a late kickoff on March 4, and less than 66 hours later the Reds will host Fulham on March 7.

In turn, it leaves just three days to prepare for the final game against Leipzig, where the location of the game has yet to be confirmed.

The trip to Wolves will then follow and close out of the month of action for Liverpool in the Monday night slot (March 15), before the team go their separate ways for international duty.

Thankfully, two of their three league games are to be played at Anfield in the month of March as the average break between games will be 2.75 days.

It’s another test in an already taxing season but Liverpool’s season rests on turning their form around and the matchup with Chelsea is to be a crucial one in the top four race.

And it’s a run of matches the Reds will at one point hope to see mark the return of Diogo Jota after a lengthy spell out of the side with a knee injury.

Liverpool’s March Fixture List

Chelsea (H) – Premier League – Thurs, Mar 4, 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Fulham (H) – Premier League – Sun, Mar 7, 2.05pm – Sky Sports

RB Leipzig (H) – Champions League – Wed, Mar 10, 8pm – BT Sport

Wolves (A) – Premier League – Mon, Mar 15, 8pm – Sky Sports

* All times GMT, TV info based on UK.