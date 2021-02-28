Liverpool won 2-0 away to Sheffield United on Sunday evening, ending their four-game losing streak.

Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League, Bramall Lane

February 28, 2021

Goals: Jones 48′, Bryan OG 65′

The Reds were looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, with results going in their favour during the weekend.

It was a largely dominant first-half performance from Jurgen Klopp‘s champions, but Aaron Ramsdale was an inspired performer for the Blades, denying Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Curtis Jones opened the scoring early in the second half, finishing well for his first league goal of the season.

Liverpool’s lead was then doubled when Firmino’s shot was diverted past Ramsdale via the unfortunate Kean Bryan.

A much-needed first league win of the month!

Here is how supporters reacted to the defeat on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

There was relief and happiness after the final whistle…

We won a game of footy and with a clean sheet…..?????? — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 28, 2021

Bare bones of a squad, all pushing in the right direction. Three points very much needed, controlled throughout. Curtis Jones again showing he’s very much a Premier League footballer. A very difficult time but something to celebrate, can’t understate that. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) February 28, 2021

A win, wins are good. I like wins. More please! — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) February 28, 2021

“Congratulations to the team. Ending February with a win is a relief to us all.” – B Lassana Kanneh on Facebook.

“Don’t yer just love straight forward wins where the Reds do what they are supposed to do as the far more talented side? Been a while. Almost forgot what these felt like in 2021.” – KloppiteE in the TIA comments section.

Ellllllo rrrrreds — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) February 28, 2021

Very good performance. Even if the second takes a big deflection, the score flatters Sheffield United. We’ll see what fresh injury hell rears it’s ugly head before Chelsea, but hopefully this is the start of a run. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 28, 2021

Curtis Jones was considered the standout performer…

Curtis Jones one of the liveliest players on the pitch again. Brilliant conviction in his finish. His growth has been one of the highlights of Liverpool’s season. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 28, 2021

It’s been a train wreck of a season, but the emergence of Curtis Jones has been a big plus. I was confident he’d be a good player, but not this quickly and not in this all round, tactically intelligent manner. He’s been Liverpool’s best midfielder this season. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 28, 2021

Top class from Curtis. — Sports Analysis (@AnalyseSport) February 28, 2021

“Curtis Jones has been Best player for a few games now. He’s come on strides this season” – Dale Price on Facebook.

“Jones was excellent and should be given the license to roam like Coutinho” – California J in the TIA comments section.

Curtis Jones is just getting better and better. A real bright spark in an poor season so far. — Karl (@KarlThyer) February 28, 2021

Curtis Jones v Sheffield United: – 41 touches

– 97% pass accuracy

– 1 key pass

– 1 goal pic.twitter.com/4fhIMzO1nd — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) February 28, 2021

Curtis Jones might just turn out to be the best thing about this season for Liverpool. Coming on leaps and bounds. Great interview there as well. — Joe Rimmer (@JoeRimmer88) February 28, 2021

Some fans were impressed with other individuals, though…

Wijnaldum great tonight, loads of drive and purpose. So much better. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 28, 2021

Nat Phillips was really good again for me. Just a solid old fashioned footballer. — Karl (@KarlThyer) February 28, 2021

“Apart from losing his shooting boots in the first half Bobby was great tonight ” – Paul Bush on Facebook.

“MOM was Gini for me – ran the midfield.” – natural_enthusiasm in the TIA comments section.

Delighted for Adrian. Taken a lot of stick but really stepped up tonight in his first PL appearance since October. A morale boosting victory for #LFC. Back to within 2pts of the top four. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 28, 2021

Well done @AdriSanMiguel Good saves, good punches, good kicking, good performance. — Red (@TaintlessRed) February 28, 2021

Focus now turns to Chelsea…

Must-win game and they won it, get in. Professional victory. Now onto Chelsea – a must-avoid-defeat… — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 28, 2021

Ignore the last 15 minutes at Leicester and Liverpool have been pretty good away from home throughout much of their bad run. Chelsea at home next… Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) February 28, 2021

“Three points in the bag, on to Thursday. Good performance to build on but Chelsea are the next challenge. If we can get some momentum we finish top 4 with results in our favour ” – Kieran Wright on Facebook.

“We have to find a way to beat Chelski in Anfield that will build a lot of confidence” – Red Warrior in the TIA comments section.

#LFC just needed any win tonight but they were good value for that in the end. Top four still feels like a big ask given the ongoing injury issues but they’re only two points off it now with a massive game to come on Thursday. Win that and who knows? — David Lynch (@dmlynch) February 28, 2021

If we manage to beat Chelsea on Thursday we’ll have a good chance to qualify for CL spot, lose and it’ll be a pipe dream #LFC — IN KLOPP WE TRUST (@A__zak__) February 28, 2021

