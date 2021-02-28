Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. (Oli Scarff/PA Wire/PA Images)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Very good performance” and “brilliant” Jones lauded as Liverpool beat Sheffield United

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool won 2-0 away to Sheffield United on Sunday evening, ending their four-game losing streak.

Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League, Bramall Lane
February 28, 2021

Goals: Jones 48′, Bryan OG 65′

The Reds were looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, with results going in their favour during the weekend.

It was a largely dominant first-half performance from Jurgen Klopp‘s champions, but Aaron Ramsdale was an inspired performer for the Blades, denying Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Curtis Jones opened the scoring early in the second half, finishing well for his first league goal of the season.

Liverpool’s lead was then doubled when Firmino’s shot was diverted past Ramsdale via the unfortunate Kean Bryan.

A much-needed first league win of the month!

Here is how supporters reacted to the defeat on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

There was relief and happiness after the final whistle…

“Congratulations to the team. Ending February with a win is a relief to us all.” – B Lassana Kanneh on Facebook.

“Don’t yer just love straight forward wins where the Reds do what they are supposed to do as the far more talented side? Been a while. Almost forgot what these felt like in 2021.” – KloppiteE in the TIA comments section.

 

Curtis Jones was considered the standout performer…

Curtis Jones has been Best player for a few games now. He’s come on strides this season” – Dale Price on Facebook.

“Jones was excellent and should be given the license to roam like Coutinho” – California J in the TIA comments section.

 

Some fans were impressed with other individuals, though…

“Apart from losing his shooting boots in the first half Bobby was great tonight ” – Paul Bush on Facebook.

“MOM was Gini for me – ran the midfield.” – natural_enthusiasm in the TIA comments section.

 

Focus now turns to Chelsea…

“Three points in the bag, on to Thursday. Good performance to build on but Chelsea are the next challenge. If we can get some momentum we finish top 4 with results in our favour ” – Kieran Wright on Facebook.

“We have to find a way to beat Chelski in Anfield that will build a lot of confidence” – Red Warrior in the TIA comments section.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments