It’s Merseyside derby time for Liverpool, where a chance to inflict further Anfield misery on Everton awaits. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

Anfield has not been a happy hunting ground of late for the Reds, but the hope will be that it changes today to prolong the Blues’ 22-year Anfield hoodoo.

Both teams head into the clash off the back of successive league defeats, but Liverpool have the benefit of having had a midweek boost from their victory over Leipzig.

And now would be just the time to utilise their European success as a springboard to turn their league season around while also avenging the last outing between the two teams.

Not to tempt fate, but Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in his 12 Merseyside derbies in all competitions, a record surpassed by no other Liverpool manager at the start of their tenure.

Time to make it 13 today, Reds.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on NBC and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Everton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ all-important league game on the following channels worldwide:

