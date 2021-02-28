It’s a late Sunday kickoff for Liverpool as they look to get back to winning ways with Sheffield United the opposition. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

Liverpool are not allowed nice things this season as exemplified by the good news of Diogo Jota‘s return to team training this week being matched by Jordan Henderson forced to watch from the sidelines for up to two months.

It’s been a rocky couple of months, to say the least, but another game presents another chance to kickstart some momentum.

And this time it comes against the Premier League‘s cellar-dwellers Sheffield United, who have amassed 11 points from 25 games having found the net just 15 times.

But with points dropped to teams in the six places above the Blades this season, there will be no counting the chickens until they hatch for Jurgen Klopp‘s men.

With a fierce battle on their hands to end the campaign in a top-four spot, there is no getting away from the fact that three points in South Yorkshire are non-negotiable tonight.

The match gets underway at 7.15pm (GMT) – or 2.15pm in New York, 11.15am in Los Angeles, 6.15am (Monday) in Sydney, 11.15pm in Dubai and 10.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Sheffield United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Sheffield United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 4 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MáXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, ESPN Play Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD1, Belarus 5, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SportKlub 1 Serbia, ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, DAZN, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, Sky HD, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Premier Sport, DIGI GO, Xee, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, V Sport Jalkapallo, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Décalé, Adjarasport TV, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, and other international broadcasters.

