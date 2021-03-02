Liverpool's winning goalscorer Ian St John celebrates winning the FA Cup
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

‘A giant in the rich history of Liverpool’ – Heartfelt tributes paid to the late Ian St John

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Following the sad news of the passing of Liverpool legend Ian St John at the age of 82, all those associated with the club paid tribute to an Anfield great.

It was confirmed that St John passed away on Monday evening after a battle with illness, leaving many to honour a forward who was one the ‘corner-stones’ of Bill Shankly’s side.

The former forward landed at Anfield in 1961 and helped set a revolution in motion as Liverpool rose from the Second Division to the champions of England.

St John would make 425 appearances for the Reds in his 10 years at the club, scoring 118 goals which has him currently placed joint-13th in Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring chart.

The Scot would end his Liverpool career with two First Division titles and an FA Cup, the latter of which will always be remembered for his iconic winner against Leeds in 1965.

And his iconic quote: “There’s no noise like the Anfield noise – and I love it!”

After his playing days, he would take up a role in management and in the media and his passing was met with tributes from across the football world, including current and former players.

Here’s how Reds paid tribute to the Saint…

 

A legend and a friend to many…

Rest in peace Saint, You’ll Never Walk Alone.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments