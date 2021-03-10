Jurgen Klopp has made another five changes as Liverpool look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the expense of RB Leipzig tonight.

The Reds are back in Budapest for the second leg of their last-16 clash with Leipzig, this time as the home side, having taken a 2-0 lead in the opening encounter.

A change of competition could serve as a reprieve for Klopp’s side, following their 1-0 defeat to Fulham last time out in the Premier League, having rotated heavily for that game.

The manager has restored most of his big-hitters in pursuit of a European boost, with Alisson one of just six to keep their places from the weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back at right-back, with he and Andy Robertson flanking a centre-back pairing of Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips.

Fabinho takes up deep-lying duties in midfield, alongside Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum.

And in the absence of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota is expected to lead the line, supported by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Xherdan Shaqiri are among tonight’s substitutes, along with under-18s goalkeeper Harvey Davies, with Klopp able to flesh out his bench with both quality and youth in Hungary.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, H.Davies, R.Williams, B.Davies, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi

Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Upamecano, Klostermann; Adams, Kampl, Sabitzer, Forsberg; Olmo; Poulsen, Nkunku

Substitutes: Martinez, Orban, Konate, Halstenberg, Henrichs, Samardzic, Haidara, Kluivert, Hwang, Sorloth