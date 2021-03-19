Liverpool were drawn against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday morning and the dates for the two ties have now been confirmed.

The Reds will travel to Madrid for the first-leg, which will take place on Tuesday, April 6.

Then the Spanish side will head to Anfield just eight days later for the return leg on Wednesday, April 14.

The hope will, of course, be that the tie can take place on both club’s home soil but it would not out of the realm of possibility that an alternative venue must be sourced, like the last-16.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will host Aston Villa in the Premier League between the two legs, while Zinedine Zidane’s men will have Barcelona to contend with on April 10.

The timing of the first leg, meanwhile, is likely to force a change to Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal which had been pencilled in for Sunday, April 4 – where a Saturday slot is likely.

It would then hand the Reds a three-day gap between games.

Should Liverpool beat Zinedine Zidane’s side across the two legs, they’ll face either Chelsea or FC Porto in the semi-final, with ties taking place on April 27/28 and May 4/5.

The final is in Istanbul on May 29.

Liverpool’s April fixtures

* Premier League fixtures subject to change