There’s no limit, no untouchable and no restrictions. If a blank chequebook was placed before you and a world of football players available, who would your dream Liverpool signing be?

A world-class defender or forward, what about an up and coming talent destined for greatness or a left-field signing? The options are limitless.

Rarely will Liverpool dip their toes into the realm of landing a fans’ dream signing but that cannot stop one from pondering the possibilities, as that’s all part of the fun.

With eyes continually on what comes next and the summer window fast approaching, This Is Anfield asked six Reds to share their dream signing.

And here’s who made the list.

Son Heung-min

Liverpool scouted Son before his move to Tottenham and he would have been a brilliant signing for us. He seems like an absolutely ideal Jurgen Klopp player.

In this current squad, he’d be superb, an ideal player to reduce the reliance on the current front three. Capable of playing on the left or through the middle.

He has to have a brilliant attitude, work rate and personality.

I can’t imagine it’s remotely a transfer that could happen, but if he ever did become available I’d fully expect us to be in the conversation.

– Matt Ladson (@mattladson)

Kylian Mbappe

Along with Haaland, Mbappe is the one who stands out for me as the one true young superstar in the game currently.

He may not necessarily be the absolute killer finisher that Haaland is, but 120 goals in 160 games for PSG isn’t exactly too shabby. Add to that 59 assists and you have someone who can score and provide, much like Salah and Mane.

Mbappe is one of those rare players that gets you off your seat every time he gets the ball – he is electrifyingly quick, can cut in or go on the outside, has great trickery and relentless end product. What more do you want?

I see shades of Thierry Henry about him, which is the ultimate compliment.

At 22, the Frenchman still has so many years ahead of him and he can be one of the best two or three players in the world over the next decade.

Those Nike connections are no bad thing, either!

– Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87)

Erling Haaland

There isn’t a club in the world for whom Haaland wouldn’t be a dream signing, but as recent Champions League and Premier League winners it should be the case that Liverpool are one of few that can turn that dream into reality.

Klopp was responsible for the development of a not too dissimilar striker, Robert Lewandowski when the Pole moved from Lech Poznan to Dortmund in 2010.

Haaland has already made the step to Dortmund, though, and is much more sought-after than Lewandowski was when he moved to the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old could be paving the way for a new generation, and perhaps even a new (or at least revived) style, of No. 9s.

For various reasons, Liverpool’s celebrated and successful heavy metal football appears to have slowed down in tempo in 2021. It became more ‘Reload’ than ‘Ride The Lightning’, but the Norwegian could provide the Reds with their own version of ‘Nu Metal’.

He’s technically proficient, powerful, fun to watch, and has scored goals with remarkable regularity at all levels.

– James Nalton (@JDNalton)

Jadon Sancho

Young, potential-laden and available at a good price (given the market). For sure, Liverpool’s FSG hierarchy would have to dig deep to tie the ends together on a deal, but this one makes sense all ends up.

Sancho has all the makings to be a consistently world-class player, yet it would be foolish to overlook the fact that Liverpool’s owners will still see the dangling carrot of the potential re-sell.

It is after all the long-serving model.

– Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) [Read more here]

Kristoffer Ajer

Liverpool can never again afford to leave themselves short in defence. The root of all our problems in this, a nightmare season, is a lack of cover in that area.

Given the injury records of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in particular, the Reds should be looking to sign another defender, even if Ozan Kabak’s loan is made permanent.

My suggestion would be Kristoffer Ajer, who has arguably been Celtic’s best performer in an equally miserable campaign.

The 22-year-old Norwegian remains raw but has the makings of top centre-back. He is quick, physical and adept at bringing the ball out of defence – something he does with great regularity.

Deployed on the left side, he could provide much-needed cover for the returning Virgil van Dijk, and even succeed the Dutchman in years to come.

Significantly, Ajer has also been known to fill in at right-back to great effect. This could present Klopp with a much-needed alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been overplayed in recent years.

Ajer was linked with a £15m move to AC Milan last summer. With his contract winding down, Celtic are unlikely to demand much more. And given he’s a Liverpool fan, we could surely entice him to Anfield.

– Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler)

Cristian Romero

The real answer is Haaland, not going to lie. But Liverpool do have a decision ahead of them: as much as the forward line needs regenerating over a couple of years, the defence should become a bedrock of stability.

That’s something all great teams have had in common and won’t change. Perhaps Joe Gomez could have been that without another extremely bad injury, but there has to at least be concern over the level he can hit now.

So a centre-back, one who is the equal of Van Dijk in defensive solidity and can complement him in other areas, could be transformative for years to come.

Cristian Romero has the lot: two-footed, comfortable on the ball, dominant in the air, good pace, tremendous positional work and can play in a two or a three in the centre.

He’ll join Atalanta on a permanent deal for around €18m this summer and they love a quick profit to reinvest elsewhere – bring him in and that’s a four-year partnership alongside Van Dijk, even if the Dutchman loses a yard of pace in the next few seasons.

As a player who can start attacks from the back but also stop all kinds of opponents, he’s up there with the finest already and, at 22, could hit incredible heights in future.

– Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett)

