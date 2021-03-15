Jurgen Klopp insisted that “it’s all about the result” after Liverpool scrapped for a 1-0 victory over Wolves on Monday, to help get their Premier League form “back on track.”

The Reds had only won one of their last seven league games prior to their trip to Molineux, but were buoyed by a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in midweek to book a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

With Klopp naming an unchanged side from that win in Budapest, the objective was clear: pick up the three points and head into a nearly three-week break with momentum.

Diogo Jota‘s strike in first-half stoppage time was enough to clinch the result, on a night marred by a head injury to Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, and speaking to Sky Sports after the game Klopp said “it’s all about the result.”

“It was a big fight. Three dirty points, completely fine with that, that’s how you have to try to get back on track,” he reflected.

“We had very good moments, we had moments where we should have done better offensively, but defensively the whole game was really good.

“I didn’t like the start, we were not active enough in the start.

“And I think the first ball they played behind the last line – which was clear offside – my impression was it made them kind of insecure, so they dropped a little bit deeper.

“It was good defending, the line was in the right place, but because nobody realised that it was clear offside in the end, you take that with you.

“But apart from that, we improved there a lot and defended really well.

“And that was the main target today, that we defend well, that we counter-attack and all these kinds of things.

“[There were] a lot of really good football moments where we could have done better and could have scored maybe more, but the goal we scored was beautiful, how it happened, the finish was very important for us.

“So we got the three points and everything is fine.”