Jurgen Klopp has quickly moved to reject suggestions he would be open to taking the Germany national team job this summer after Jogi Low’s departure was announced.

Earlier on Tuesday, the DFB confirmed that the long-serving boss would leave after Euro 2020, leading to quick rumours surfacing that Klopp would be the pick to take over.

Asked in his pre-Leipzig press conference whether the summer would be “too early” to take on the job, Klopp was clear and concise in his response.

“Maybe ask the question differently, ‘if I’m available for the job of the coach of the German national team in the summer’: No.

“After the summer, no.”

Klopp pointed to the fact he had seen out his existing contracts before departing clubs previously and he didn’t see reason to change tack now.

“I will not be available as a potential coach for the German team.

“I have three years left at LFC don’t I? It’s simple. You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at Mainz and Dortmund.”

Expanding on the outgoing boss’ job, Klopp praised the World Cup-winning boss and said the DFB would have their pick of talent to take over the reigns – but he wouldn’t be in the running.

“Jogi did an incredible job really and I understand that he wants to have this highlight as a European Championship, try to squeeze everything out in this tournament and then someone else will do the job.

“I’m sure with the amount of really good German managers available the German FA will find a good solution.”

While there’s no question that Klopp and the Reds have had an astonishingly bad time of matters lately, it appears he’s still set on righting the wrongs of recent months.

Given the enormous success he has led the club to over the past few years, it should be exactly the response supporters want to hear – and saves the headache of a summer back-and-forth in the rumour mill affecting the dugout as much as the squad.