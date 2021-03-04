LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (R) and manager Jürgen Klopp during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans criticise Klopp’s “baffling” subs as Reds sink to new Anfield low

Liverpool sunk to a new Anfield low after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in another top four setback, and fans were disappointed and full of questions.

Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea

Premier League (27), Anfield
March 4, 2021

Goals: Mount 42′

It was a top-four showdown for the Reds as Chelsea made the journey to Anfield, with the hosts buoyed by the return of Fabinho and Diogo Jota to the squad.

A start full of intent was the agenda for Liverpool but few meaningful chances arose, with the final ball once again causing them to come unstuck.

At the other end of the field, Timo Werner thought he had put his side ahead only for VAR to intervene before Mason Mount made sure of the opener on the cusp of the break.

Liverpool continued to flirt with danger at the back while being devoid of ideas in attack as Klopp’s choice of substitutes were questioned as the Reds sunk to defeat.

Here is how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

Home record, lack of goals and a lot of disappointment…

“Only Liverpool could set a record for the longest unbeaten run at home to longest loss run with the following 5 games, if you don’t laugh you’ll cry.”

Ste Foston on Facebook.

 

Klopp’s choice of substitutes were met by bemusement…

“Honestly speechless after Klopp just took Salah off over Bobby or Sadio. Absolute shambles of a decision. Salah is defo gonna want out now.”

TomK42 on This Is Anfield.

 

 

A lack of pressure with a high-line was noted, while Jota was a rare positive…

 

And no surprises as VAR was a hot-topic, both for and against the Reds…

“That is NOT offside. Games a joke. If that was given against us we’d be livid.”

kusanagi on This Is Anfield.

 
