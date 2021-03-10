Liverpool are back in Budapest looking to finish the job against RB Leipzig and seal a place in the Champions League quarter-finals. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Puskas Arena is 8pm (UK), the referee is Clement Turpin (FRA).

Tonight’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, H.Davies, R.Williams, B.Davies, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Upamecano, Klostermann; Adams, Kampl, Sabitzer, Forsberg; Olmo; Poulsen, Nkunku

Subs: Martinez, Orban, Konate, Halstenberg, Henrichs, Samardzic, Haidara, Kluivert, Hwang, Sorloth

