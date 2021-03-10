BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Wednesday, March 10, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and RB Leipzig at the Puskás Aréna. (Pic by Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig – Follow the Champions League 2nd leg here!

Liverpool are back in Budapest looking to finish the job against RB Leipzig and seal a place in the Champions League quarter-finals. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Puskas Arena is 8pm (UK), the referee is Clement Turpin (FRA).

Tonight’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, H.Davies, R.Williams, B.Davies, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Upamecano, Klostermann; Adams, Kampl, Sabitzer, Forsberg; Olmo; Poulsen, Nkunku

Subs: Martinez, Orban, Konate, Halstenberg, Henrichs, Samardzic, Haidara, Kluivert, Hwang, Sorloth

Our coverage updates automatically below:

