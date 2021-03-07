Liverpool fans call out “lack of fight” as Reds continue to be “worked out”

Liverpool sunk to a new low with defeat at the hands of Fulham, with Anfield now having failed to see a win in eight outings, and fans were right to feel abject.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

Premier League (28), Anfield

March 7, 2021

Goals: Lemina 45’

A much-changed Liverpool lineup arrived at Anfield intent on turning their fortunes around on home soil after five league outings without a win.

Using their 21st centre-back pairing of the season, the Reds were disjointed at the back and while they had been handed a number of warnings, Fulham’s opener would arrive thanks to Mo Salah sitting on the ball on the edge of the area.

It would then be a case of huffing and puffing from Jurgen Klopp’s men, but they struggled to place consistent pressure on Fulham’s doorstep and came up empty-handed once more.

It was the latest low in a season to forget for the Reds and here is how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

Reds reflected on yet another punch to the gut…

It’s not the score here, it’s the performance. This is absolutely rock bottom. The worst I’ve seen us in my lifetime. Equal to Blackburn — Paul Senior (@PaulSenior1) March 7, 2021

Never seen a run like this. Seen inconsistent form. Good result followed by a bad one. But never this. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) March 7, 2021

“Still support them and love them but far too painful to watch.” – Adam Haupt on Facebook.

Never has a football club needed a season to end like #LFC this season. Just coasting now waiting for a reset. — Si Steers (@sisteers) March 7, 2021

Been trying to sum this all up and my only true feelings are that I just don't care anymore. That's not right. Just a season where everything has gone wrong, in the worst version of football ever seen. Feel for Klopp and the players – they are mentally and physically done. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 7, 2021

Bad as I can ever remember, Champions League gone and Europa league looking unlikely… disastrous — Jack Williams (@JLWi11iams) March 7, 2021

No words, just pain. I just don’t understand it anymore. — Karl (@KarlThyer) March 7, 2021

The lack of fight proved most alarming…

Forget about the injuries. The players don’t even look arsed. So how are we supposed to be? — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) March 7, 2021

Pretty baffling how these players don’t even look arsed. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) March 7, 2021

All for laughing and joking saying swerve the season but the real alarming thing for me is they don’t look arsed in the slightest. The lack of fight is not acceptable. — forzathereds (@forzathereds) March 7, 2021

There’s writing the season off and there’s retaining your pride. Most sensible people know that #LFC have had horrific luck, but the complete lack of fight wouldn’t be tolerated if Anfield was full. — Si Steers (@sisteers) March 7, 2021

Slow, laboured football from an exhausted team of strangers, kids and players returning from injury in an empty stadium where the only noise is from a plane. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) March 7, 2021

Being played off the park by one of the weakest teams I’ve ever seen in the Premier League. Just do something, even if it’s booting one of them into the stands. So passive. — Liam Corcoran (@LiamCorcoran28) March 7, 2021

As did the predictable nature of the performance…

#LFC now way beyond being able to blame injuries for all their ills this season. There's enough on the pitch currently to offer more than the woeful performances and relegation form we're seeing. They look like a team who have been completely worked out and have no answer. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) March 7, 2021

How can we keep playing the same game plan that hasn't been working, with worse players, and expect things to be any better? — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) March 7, 2021

There’s such a large sample size of this system being ineffective while we’re missing so much key personnel, please stop being so stubborn — Tommy (@TLister77) March 7, 2021

“We don’t have the pace in our back line to have everyone in the opponent’s half for as long as we are. Playing with fire.” – NorseDweller on This Is Anfield.

We need a stat for "metres sprinted by centre backs towards their own goal" — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) March 7, 2021

4-3-3, high line, no creativity. If you can be well organised at the back and have someone with a bit of pace to twat it long to, you'll beat Liverpool relatively comfortably. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) March 7, 2021

We seriously are the easiest and most predictable team to play against in the league — Tommy (@TLister77) March 7, 2021

And Keita was a rare positive on an otherwise day to forget…

That Keita head flick is the highlight of the last 3 months — Tommy (@TLister77) March 7, 2021

Suppose the positives for Liverpool are the promising performances from Keita and Jota… — James Nalton (@JDNalton) March 7, 2021

Only positive today was Keita lasted 90 minutes and was our best player. If he can stay fit I’d start him every game. Always looking to drive forward. — Matthew Miles (@matthew_m88) March 7, 2021

Keita is far too good to not play whenever he’s fit — ? (@Iamarduckworth) March 7, 2021