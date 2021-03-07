LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 7, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker looks dejected as Fulham score the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans call out “lack of fight” as Reds continue to be “worked out”

Liverpool sunk to a new low with defeat at the hands of Fulham, with Anfield now having failed to see a win in eight outings, and fans were right to feel abject.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

Premier League (28), Anfield
March 7, 2021

Goals: Lemina 45’

A much-changed Liverpool lineup arrived at Anfield intent on turning their fortunes around on home soil after five league outings without a win.

Using their 21st centre-back pairing of the season, the Reds were disjointed at the back and while they had been handed a number of warnings, Fulham’s opener would arrive thanks to Mo Salah sitting on the ball on the edge of the area.

It would then be a case of huffing and puffing from Jurgen Klopp’s men, but they struggled to place consistent pressure on Fulham’s doorstep and came up empty-handed once more.

It was the latest low in a season to forget for the Reds and here is how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

Reds reflected on yet another punch to the gut…

“Still support them and love them but far too painful to watch.”

Adam Haupt on Facebook.

 

The lack of fight proved most alarming…

 

As did the predictable nature of the performance…

“We don’t have the pace in our back line to have everyone in the opponent’s half for as long as we are. Playing with fire.”

NorseDweller  on This Is Anfield.

 

And Keita was a rare positive on an otherwise day to forget…
