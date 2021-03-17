Ethan Ennis came off the bench to score a hat-trick as the Liverpool under-18s beat Sutton United 6-0 in the FA Youth Cup, with Mateusz Musialowski starring again.

Liverpool U18s 6-0 Sutton United U18s

FA Youth Cup Third Round, Kirkby

March 16, 2021

Goals: Morton 28′, Musialowski 51′ 56′, Ennis 70′ 82′ 85′

The young Reds were forced to wait two months to begin their FA Youth Cup campaign, but Tuesday night finally brought the visit of Sutton United to Kirkby.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson kept faith with much of the side that put Newcastle to the sword for a 3-0 win in the league three days previous, but was able to call upon Tyler Morton, returning from the under-23s for the night.

Morton has been in exceptional form since making the step up to U23s level, with five goals and an assist in 10 appearances, and wasted little time as he opened the scoring in the 28th minute.

It was a superb strike from range, with Sutton finally beaten after a strong defensive approach early on, but that was to be it for the first-half scoring as the U’s held on.

They had goalkeeper Johnny Thurbin to thank for going into the break with only a 1-0 deficit, as he produced one of many impressive saves to deny Musialowski soon before the whistle.

Musialowski made his excellent presence felt minutes after the restart, however, first by converting Morton’s cutback and then by dribbling through the Sutton throng and firing in at the second time of asking.

The young Pole had quickly made it 3-0, and though injury to Lee Jonas put a dampener on the evening, his replacement was sure to make an impact.

Ennis took over from the stricken centre-back, and the young forward scored just six minutes after coming on, kicking off a stunning 15-minute hat-trick.

His treble-clincher was the best of the three, producing a fine run through a host of Sutton defenders – tiring after a long night under the lights at Kirkby – and sending it low beyond Thurbin to make it 6-0.

It was a fitting result for the young Reds, who can now look to the fourth round with the likes of Man City, Man United and Leicester having already sealed progress too.

Liverpool U18s: Mrozek; Mabaya, Quansah, Jonas (Ennis 64′), Norris; Corness, Stephenson, Morton; Balagizi (McConnell 80′), Woltman, Musialowski

Subs not used: Kelly, Hayes-Green, Pilling

Next match: Wolves (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, March 20, 12.30pm (GMT)