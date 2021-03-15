LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (L) celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah after the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Salah’s road trip continues as Liverpool look for nine in a row vs. Wolves

Mohamed Salah is aiming for his ninth goal in the last nine games away from Anfield, on a night that could see Liverpool also make it nine in a row against Wolves.

The Reds are looking for a fourth successive league double over Wolves and their ninth successive Premier League win – in the eight previous victories, they have scored 19 times and conceded two.

In the last 31 league meetings home and away, Liverpool have prevented Wolves from scoring on 19 occasions.

In the Premier League, they have won 10 and draw two of their 13 encounters.

At Molineux they are undefeated in the last seven league meetings. They have conceded just once in the last five top-flight visits – that to Raul Jimenez last season – and scored 10 times in the last four league trips to Wolves.

 

Salah leads Reds on the road

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 24, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates after scoring the first goal with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Manchester United won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Salah has scored eight goals in his last eight games played away from Anfield.

The Reds have won five of the last six matches played outside of Liverpool, and are two goals short of recording 50 in all competitions this season as the away team.

 

Blunt Wolves

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Wolverhampton Wanderers' captain Conor Coady during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Home and away, Wolves have scored more than once against Liverpool in just one of the last 31 league games – the 4-1 home win in 1980.

Each of their last three league wins over Liverpool have been by a 1-0 scoreline.

They have won five of their 13 home league games this season, and only scored 15 times in that sequence, conceding 14.

Their five home victories have come against Fulham (1-0), Crystal Palace (2-0), Chelsea (2-1), Arsenal (2-1) and Leeds (1-0).

They have scored seven goals in the last nine league games home and away.

 

Late bloomers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rúben Neves walks off after being substituted during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In the league at Molineux, Wolves have scored the first goal of the game on just four occasions.

The earliest goal they have scored in any of their last 10 games in all competitions came from Ruben Neves in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time in the 2-1 home win over Arsenal.

That game against Arsenal is the only game this season in which Wolves have scored in both halves.

 

Ex-Reds

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 7, 2019: Liverpool's substitute Ki-Jana Hoever on the bench before the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ki-Jana Hoever was in the Liverpool team the last time Wolves beat the Reds. He came on as a sixth-minute substitute for Dejan Lovren in the FA Cup defeat on this ground two years ago.

Overall, he played four times for Liverpool – all in cup competition.

Conor Coady played twice for Liverpool, both in the 2012/13 season including one substitute appearance in the Premier League.

He has had a shot on target in each of his last two games, after not registering one in his first 102 top-flight matches.

 

Tonight’s referee

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Referee Craig Pawson reverses his decision to award Wolverhampton Wanderers a penalty after looking at a replay on the VAR monitor during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Craig Pawson’s last visit to Molineux saw him red card two visiting players, as Arsenal finished with nine men in Wolves’ 2-1 win.

He will take charge of the Reds for the sixth time this season – they have won three of the previous five.

 

This season’s scorers

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Wednesday, March 10, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and RB Leipzig at the Puskás Aréna. (Pic by Propaganda)

Wolves: Neto 5, Neves 5, Jimenez 4, Podence 3, Saiss 3, Fabio Silva 2, own goals 2, Ait-Nouri 1, Boly 1, Coady 1, Moutinho 1, Traore 1, Vitinha 1

Liverpool: Salah 25, Mane 12, Jota 9, Firmino 6, Jones 4, Minamino 4, own goals 4, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 1, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

