It’s the final game in the month of March for Liverpool and it sees them make the trip to the Molineux to meet Wolves. Here’s how to watch online and on TV around the world.

It’s been a stop-start few weeks for Jurgen Klopp‘s men with a valuable win and the hopes for momentum immediately met by defeat.

But the Reds will be out to change the narrative tonight when they meet Wolves in the Premier League where three valuable points are on the line.

The hosts have experienced a turbulent season themselves to head into the clash in 13th place and will be the next side eager to take the wind out of Liverpool’s after their progression to the Champions League quarter-finals.

An away record of four wins from the last five will mean the Reds head into the clash with some confidence, however.

But the question is can they make it five from six and end their month of action on a high?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Tuesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Wolves vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league outing on the following channels worldwide:

