Mo Salah has dropped a new hint he could move away from Liverpool in another interview with the Spanish press, saying “maybe one day” he could play in LaLiga.

By nature, Salah is relatively reserved, and particularly in the media – which makes it more confusing that he has given two exclusive interviews with the press in Spain in the past four months.

These come amid – and fuel – speculation over a possible exit from Anfield in the near future, with the 28-year-old set to enter the final two years of his contract this summer.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been mooted as possible destinations, though doubts have been raised over whether either would be able to afford either Salah’s wages or the astronomical transfer fee Liverpool would surely demand.

But that has not stopped talk of a possible switch for the Egyptian, who scored twice in his country’s 4-0 thrashing of Comoros on Monday before being mobbed by fans on the pitch.

While in December, he spoke to AS, this time Salah has granted an interview with Marca, during which questions were asked about his future.

“It’s not up to me,” he said, when asked if it was ‘time to move on’ from Liverpool.

“We’ll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now.

On playing in Spain, he said: “I hope to be able to play for many more years. Why not? No one knows what’s going to happen in the future, so…maybe one day, yes.”

These do not seem the words of a player resolved to stay on Merseyside, and given he simply described his association with Jurgen Klopp as “a normal relationship between two professionals,” it would seem his connections are perhaps not as deep as others.

Salah was diplomatic throughout the rest of the interview, which largely focuses on the upcoming Champions League quarter-final between Liverpool and Real, though there was, of course, praise for his current club.

“Lots of things happened at once. Luck hasn’t been on our side,” he said of the Reds’ failed title defence.

“It’s made us want to win the Champions League even more and I hope we can do it.”

He added that “we’re the team that suffers most without fans,” with the absence of supporters from Anfield depriving Liverpool of an edge that spurred them to silverware.

The focus on Spain comes, naturally, due to the interview being with a Spanish publication, but that Salah is again discussing his future – rather openly, despite insisting he would “prefer not to talk about that” – is concerning, especially as this was not an obligatory media call.

It places greater emphasis on this summer as the opportunity to make a big decision, with either a high-profile sale or a new long-term contract both possible.