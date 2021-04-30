Liverpool visit Old Trafford for a must-win Premier League clash on Sunday, but before the game, 10,000 Man United supporters as expected to protest outside the ground.

The aftermath of the Super League collapse has been relatively quiet on Merseyside, despite discontent ongoing over the ownership of Fenway Sports Group.

While FSG are no longer popular figures at Anfield, there has been little in the form of protest, with banners returning to the Kop and talks ongoing with supporters’ groups behind the scenes.

At United, however, tensions are boiling as fans voice their opposition to the Glazer family, and this will continue with a mass protest at Old Trafford on Sunday.

According to the Mirror, United are preparing for up to 10,000 supporters to arrive ahead of kickoff, with security measures increased for the behind-closed-doors game.

Whether that sees a delay to kickoff similar to that seen in Chelsea vs. Brighton earlier this month – with the start pushed back by 15 minutes due to protests blocking the team buses – remains to be seen.

But it serves as another backstory to a fierce derby that could see Liverpool’s top-four hopes boosted or take another big hit, as they currently sit four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with five games left to play.

United warmed up for Sunday’s meeting with a 6-2 victory over Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final, which was their ninth win in the last 12 games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lost just once in the last 22, and are still in with a small chance of winning the Premier League, though there is a 10-point gap between them and Man City with only 15 left to play for.

They are the Premier League‘s form side, with 16 points taken from their last six games, which is at least four more than any other side and five more than Liverpool.

It will take a big performance from the Reds to return from Old Trafford with all three points, but that is what is required as they look to salvage their hopes of a Champions League place.