Liverpool could see a raft of names leave the club this summer, with an overhaul of personnel possible in both the first team and the academy, including some big names.

It remains to be seen where the Reds will be playing their continental football next season, and their final finish in the Premier League could play a big factor in recruitment.

Miss out on the Champions League, and Liverpool could risk missing out on their top targets; miss out on the Europa League, and the situation could be even worse.

Despite that and obvious financial issues in the pandemic, Jurgen Klopp will be eager to bolster his squad with a view to challenging again in 2021/22, and it is likely that will require sales to add to his funds.

To that end, Liverpool are likely to make at least 12 players available in the transfer window, while others will move on the expiry of their contracts to free up the wage bill.

The most high-profile player expected to leave is Gini Wijnaldum, who appears no closer to agreeing a contract extension and, with two months left on his deal, is poise to move on after five years with the club.

Joining Wijnaldum through the exit door will be Adrian and Yasser Larouci, who also see their terms expire after dropping down the pecking order.

Liverpool have the option to add another year to Adrian‘s contract, but all signs indicate that the Spaniard will leave.

Those up for sale will include first-team regulars Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi, with it widely reported that the duo can seek regular football elsewhere.

The club could struggle to find a buyer at their asking price, however, particularly given the money problems faced across the board, and the same can be said of those likely to be available when they return from loan.

Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson could command sizeable fees, while Liverpool may also look to cash in on progress made Sheyi Ojo, Kamil Grabara, Liam Millar and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Time is likely up for Loris Karius, along with youngsters Anderson Arroyo and Adam Lewis, while the Reds will be open to deals for Ben Woodburn as he enters the final year of his contract.

Beyond those, there are a number of possibilities for further sales, with decisions to be made with a handful of players on the fringes of Klopp’s senior squad.

Ben Davies is chief among those, with the 25-year-old brought in from Preston at the end of the winter window but yet to make his debut, only featuring on the bench for eight of a possible 16 games.

The cynical view is that Davies was brought in as low-cost, break-glass cover, who could then be sold on for a profit at the end of the season.

Another recent arrival could be on his way out, with it no surprise if Kostas Tsimikas is moved on after failing to convince the manager of his worth at this stage.

Plus Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could even be on the move, having seen their fortunes fade this season.

There are a host of academy players who seem to be edging towards the exit, too, namely Tony Gallacher (21), Morgan Boyes (20), Jack Walls (19), Liam Coyle (21), Joe Hardy (22), Abdi Sharif (20), Elijah Dixon-Bonner (20) and Matteo Ritaccio (19).

As mentioned, it may be difficult for Liverpool to find clubs for many of these, though, with it a difficult transfer window to predict both in terms of signings and sales.