Adrian remains “in talks” with Liverpool over his future, where he would like to remain next season, but admits “nothing is clear yet” between all parties.

The 34-year-old is nearing the end of his second season with Liverpool, and while the club have the option to extend his contract by another year, reports have suggested it is unlikely.

He has found himself third in the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp in 2020/21 with Caoimhin Kelleher having usurped him, and has played six times so far this term.

It has led to speculation that a return to boyhood club Real Betis could be on the cards, with his demotion at the Reds spelling an uncertain future.

But Adrian is enjoying his time at Anfield despite his change in role, with talks between his representatives and the club ongoing – with the goalkeeper hoping to reach a solution before season’s end.

“I have just signed a contract and I am happy in Liverpool. Since I arrived they welcomed me with open arms,” Adrian told Spanish publication Marca.

“It has been a step forward in my career, not only for getting titles but for being in a great team and training daily with the best in the world.

“I am happy here. It is true that this second season personally has been quite irregular. The club has made me see that they are happy with me. We are in talks, but nothing is clear yet.

“It will have to be solved between now and the end of the season. The most important thing is to remain happy and enjoy this profession.

“I would like to continue here, but there are quite a few points to clarify and make the best decision for all parties.”

Despite the Spaniard’s best intentions, that he was demoted says a lot about his place in the side – however, his departure would require the club to find a new goalkeeper this summer.

But Adrian remains as enthusiastic as ever despite finding himself behind Kelleher in the pecking order.

“The coach put Kelleher ahead of me in December, but it’s part of our job. We are three good goalkeepers,” he added.

“Physically I feel good, like a bull, and I face the final stretch of the course with the greatest enthusiasm.”