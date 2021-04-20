CONFIRMED: Liverpool withdraw from Super League

Liverpool FC have begun proceedings to withdraw from the new ‘Super League’ – less than 48 hours after the controversial new league was announced.

Tuesday evening saw first Chelsea, then Manchester City, begin the process to withdraw themselves from the new league and shortly before 11pm Liverpool released a statement, saying:

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued. In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions.

It’s not the first time FSG have got it massively wrong and had to make a u-turn, and this will now tarnish their legacy at Anfield forever. Maybe, just maybe, they should start listening to the fans and save themselves having to make these u-turns and negative PR.