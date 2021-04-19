James Milner has delivered an emphatic response to Liverpool’s decision to sign up to a new so-called Super League, saying “I don’t like it and hopefully it doesn’t happen.”

Until the minutes after Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Leeds, there had been no indication as to the feeling within the squad following the news of a Super League forming.

Liverpool’s spineless owners have not spoken publicly regarding their decision to join 11 other clubs in breaking away from the rest of Europe, and it has transpired that Jurgen Klopp and his squad were not informed before the announcement.

Unsurprisingly, Milner is among those opposing the proposals, with the vice-captain speaking to Sky Sports at Elland Road.

“Same as everyone else, when it broke yesterday it was the first we heard of it,” Milner said.

“I think [my feeling] is the same as everyone. I don’t like it and hopefully it doesn’t happen.

“[That is] for the same reason as everyone else has been talking about. I can only imagine what’s been said about it and probably agree with most of it.

“The players have no say, the welcome to the ground tonight felt a bit injust, we’re here to play football.

“But we just need to try and get on the field and finish the season well.”

It is inspiring to hear a current Liverpool player speak out against the greed of the owners, with John W. Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and the rest of FSG needing to be held accountable.

Kudos to Milner, and Klopp who spoke before the game. This is the leadership needed.

"I haven't seen one football fan who is happy about the decision and football is ultimately for the fans." Patrick Bamford gives his thoughts on the proposed breakaway European Super League after #LUFC's draw with #LFC. pic.twitter.com/qBTirdetBg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021

Joining Milner in speaking excellently on the situation was a player from the opposition, with the articulate Patrick Bamford laughing off the plans laid out by Liverpool and the 11 other ‘super clubs’.

“We’ve just seen pretty much what everyone else has seen on Twitter and stuff, and it’s amazing the things that they’re talking about, I can’t quite comprehend,” he said.

“It’s amazing, the amount of uproar that comes into the game when somebody’s pockets are being hurt.

“It’s a shame it’s not like that with all the things that go wrong, like racism, it’s just how it is at the minute.

“We’re like fans really, like everyone else we just can’t believe it and talking about it, we don’t know what’s going to happen, we’re in shock.

“From me personally, what I’ve seen on Twitter and the news, I haven’t seen one football fan who is happy about the decision.

“I think football ultimately is because and for the fans. Without the fans every single club would be pretty much nothing.

“It’s important that we stand our ground and show that football is for the fans, and try and keep it that way.”