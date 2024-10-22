Liverpool’s Champions League adventure continues on Wednesday evening, and the next fixture will pit the early Premier League leaders against the joint-Bundesliga frontrunners, RB Leipzig.

For the third time in Champions League history, Leipzig and Liverpool will go head-to-head in a battle of the early domestic league leaders.

Marco Rose lost key figures over the summer, with defender Mohamed Simakan moving to Saudi Arabia and Dani Olmo trading Germany for Barcelona, and yet his side remain unbeaten in seven league games.

Leipzig extended their run on Saturday in a 2-0 win at Mainz, a match that saw the home supporters send a message to Jurgen Klopp after he agreed to join Red Bull and oversee their multi-club model.

“Have you forgotten everything we gave you?” read one banner criticising Klopp, while another asked: “Are you crazy?”

Those matters would not have concerned Rose’s side, though, as they scored twice in the space of 17 minutes midway through the first half to wrap up the victory.

Leipzig did not control the lion’s share of possession, ending the match with 47 percent, and they allowed Mainz to take 17 shots on goal – none, however, were deemed a big chance by FotMob.

The visitors made the most of their opportunities, with Xavi Simons netting the opener with a smart turn and finish between the goalkeeper’s legs for his third goal of the campaign.

Simons then set the second goal in motion 17 minutes later. He whipped a ball deep into the penalty box that was fumbled by the goalkeeper, allowing captain Willi Orban to score one of the easiest goals of his career.

Mainz managed just one shot on target in the second half to allow Leipzig to register their fifth win of the season, taking them to top of the Bundesliga alongside Bayern Munich on 17 points.

The German side made just one change to the side that won 1-0 in Heidenheim before the break, with Lutsharel Geertruida replacing the injured David Raum – who is expected to miss the rest of 2024.

Rose made five substitutions during the second half at Mainz, likely with Liverpool’s visit in mind, although Amadou Haidara is in doubt for the clash after being forced off.

Arne Slot‘s side poses a big challenge to Leipzig, with the hosts one of eight teams yet to register a point in the Champions League this season after losing to Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Leipzig XI vs. Mainz: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Lukeba; Vermeeren (Elmas 74′), Haidara (Kampl 56′), Geertruida, Nusa (Baumgartner 74′); Simons, Sesko (Henrichs 74′), Openda (Poulsen 84′)

Subs not used: Zingerle, Vandevoordt, Bitshiabu, Silva