Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Henderson and Kenny Dalglish were among the Liverpool officials to pay tribute to the 96 at the club’s Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield.

On the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy at Hillsborough, the club and families have been unable to hold a public ceremony to honour the 96 due to lockdown restrictions.

Instead, the families – no longer part of the Hillsborough Family Support Group after the decision to fold earlier this year – marked the sad occasion in private.

Members of the public are free to attend the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield, and the club laid flowers on Thursday to honour those who lost their lives to the disaster.

We stand together to remember the 96. pic.twitter.com/eByiZ0MFrt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 15, 2021

Wreaths were laid by Klopp, Henderson and Dalglish, who was joined by Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan, with the club’s message reading: “Today we stand together to remember the 96.

“They are always in our thoughts and never forgotten. YNWA – from all at LFC.”

Also in attendance were under-23s and under-18s managers Barry Lewtas and Marc Bridge-Wilkinson and their captains, Ben Woodburn and Jarell Quansah, along with women’s counterparts Amber Whiteley and Niamh Fahey.

Later on Thursday, staff and players will be joined by club chaplain Bill Bygroves to observe a minute’s silence at the Hillsborough Memorial at Kirkby.

At 3.06pm, the time at which Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough in 1989 was stopped, 96 balloons will be released at Anfield to commemorate the 96.

Rest in peace, the 96. You’ll Never Walk Alone.