LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 3, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara (L) and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Arsenal vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Premier League clash here

Liverpool return to action with a trip to Arsenal, in what is a vital game in the Premier League top-four race. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Emirates is 8pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Atwell.

Henry Jackson is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments section below.

Teams

Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Ceballos, Pepe, Odegaard, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Subs: Martinelli, Ryan, Nketiah, Elneny, Nelson, Mari, Cedric, Willian, Bellerin

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Milner; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R.Williams

Our live coverage updates automatically below:

