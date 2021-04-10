Liverpool will be looking for revenge as they host Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon, with three goals and three points needed to hit three huge landmarks.

Liverpool are three goals from recording 250 in the league at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are three points short of becoming the fourth team in the Premier League era to record 2,000 points in total, following Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

They could record their 100th victory in all competitions under Klopp at Anfield.

Liverpool’s favourite opposition?

The Reds have scored more league goals in their history (329) against Villa than they have against any other team.

Converting to three points for a win, they have won more points against Aston Villa in their history (307) than in encounters with any other league team.

Everton are next with 302.

20-goal Salah

Mo Salah is two goals short of recording 20 in the league for the third time in four seasons.

Salah has now scored against 25 of 26 Premier League teams while with Liverpool (Villa became the 25th). Only against Swansea has he failed to score in two appearances.

His first goal at Villa in October was the 100th of his career for an English club in all competitions.

Start Jota

Diogo Jota scored in both league appearances against Villa last season while at Wolves while his first Liverpool start came against Dean Smith’s men last October.

Last Saturday at Arsenal, Jota recorded only the 12th instance ever of a Liverpool substitute scoring twice in a league game.

Of those 12, only Salah has achieved the feat twice.

A modern-day rarity

This is Liverpool’s first 3 pm kickoff on a Saturday this season.

Villa at the back

Only Man City (21) and Chelsea (30) have conceded fewer than Villa’s 31 going into this round of league fixtures.

Villa have kept 14 clean sheets in the league this season – again, only City (17) and Chelsea (15) have kept more.

They have shipped only 12 goals on the road in the top flight this season, with only City (8) conceding fewer away from home.

They have won seven away league games in this campaign – at Fulham (3-0), Leicester (1-0), Arsenal (3-0), Wolves (1-0), West Brom (3-0), Southampton and Leeds (both 1-0).

Eleven of their 13 Premier League wins this season have been accompanied by a clean sheet – the only exceptions being Liverpool and Fulham.

Brad Friedel holds the Villa record for most clean sheets in a Premier League season with 15. Emiliano Martinez currently has 14.

Today’s referee

Paul Tierney was in charge when Liverpool won 2-0 in this fixture last season.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 27, Jota 12, Mane 12, Firmino 6, Jones 4, Minamino 4, own goals 4, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 1, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

Aston Villa: Watkins 13, El Ghazi 7, Grealish 7, Traore 6, Barkley 3, Konsa 2, Mings 2, Trezeguet 2, own goals 2, Barry 1, Davis 1, Hause 1, Hourihane 1, McGinn 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).