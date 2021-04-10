LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 4, 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the first goal with team-mates during the FA Cup 4th Round Replay match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool could hit three huge landmarks with victory over Aston Villa

Liverpool will be looking for revenge as they host Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon, with three goals and three points needed to hit three huge landmarks.

Liverpool are three goals from recording 250 in the league at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are three points short of becoming the fourth team in the Premier League era to record 2,000 points in total, following Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

They could record their 100th victory in all competitions under Klopp at Anfield.

 

Liverpool’s favourite opposition?

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. PA Photo. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The Reds have scored more league goals in their history (329) against Villa than they have against any other team.

Converting to three points for a win, they have won more points against Aston Villa in their history (307) than in encounters with any other league team.

Everton are next with 302.

 

20-goal Salah

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, April 6, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after his side's only goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between Real Madird CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. (Pic by Propaganda)

Mo Salah is two goals short of recording 20 in the league for the third time in four seasons.

Salah has now scored against 25 of 26 Premier League teams while with Liverpool (Villa became the 25th). Only against Swansea has he failed to score in two appearances.

His first goal at Villa in October was the 100th of his career for an English club in all competitions.

 

Start Jota

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 3, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Diogo Jota scored in both league appearances against Villa last season while at Wolves while his first Liverpool start came against Dean Smith’s men last October.

Last Saturday at Arsenal, Jota recorded only the 12th instance ever of a Liverpool substitute scoring twice in a league game.

Of those 12, only Salah has achieved the feat twice.

 

A modern-day rarity

This is Liverpool’s first 3 pm kickoff on a Saturday this season.

 

Villa at the back

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, January 1, 2020: Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez during the New Year's Day FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Aston Villa FC at Old Trafford. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government putting Greater Manchester in Tier 4: Stay at Home during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Only Man City (21) and Chelsea (30) have conceded fewer than Villa’s 31 going into this round of league fixtures.

Villa have kept 14 clean sheets in the league this season – again, only City (17) and Chelsea (15) have kept more.

They have shipped only 12 goals on the road in the top flight this season, with only City (8) conceding fewer away from home.

They have won seven away league games in this campaign – at Fulham (3-0), Leicester (1-0), Arsenal (3-0), Wolves (1-0), West Brom (3-0), Southampton and Leeds (both 1-0).

Eleven of their 13 Premier League wins this season have been accompanied by a clean sheet – the only exceptions being Liverpool and Fulham.

Brad Friedel holds the Villa record for most clean sheets in a Premier League season with 15. Emiliano Martinez currently has 14.

 

Today’s referee

Paul Tierney was in charge when Liverpool won 2-0 in this fixture last season.

 

This season’s scorers

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 28, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Sheffield United FC and Liverpool FC at Bramall Lane. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 27, Jota 12, Mane 12, Firmino 6, Jones 4, Minamino 4, own goals 4, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 1, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

Aston Villa: Watkins 13, El Ghazi 7, Grealish 7, Traore 6, Barkley 3, Konsa 2, Mings 2, Trezeguet 2, own goals 2, Barry 1, Davis 1, Hause 1, Hourihane 1, McGinn 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

