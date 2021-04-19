Liverpool fans show disgust at ‘betrayal’ of Super League plans

Liverpool’s move to help lead a breakaway of 12 European Clubs for a new ‘Super League’ has rightly been slammed by fans, with the greed and their disregard showing their true colours.

It was confirmed on Sunday evening that Liverpool have agreed to the new mid-week competition as one of the 15 founding clubs, ripping apart the fabric of football as we know it.

Liverpool’s owners have been a driving force for the competition and that they quoted Man United‘s Joel Glazer, vice-chairman of the Super League, instead of John Henry in their club statement announcing the news just shows the sad state of affairs we now find ourselves in.

The competition was swiftly condemned by the Premier League and UEFA, where the national FAs of the clubs involved all signed off on the latter – leading to the clubs involved to explore legal avenues with intentions to start THIS August.

It’s an abhorrent concept and the backlash has rightly been free-flowing across the football world, with many, rightly, not holding anything back.

The sheer greed of it all is stupefying…

Word of the day is ‘ingordigiousness’: extreme greed; an insatiable desire for wealth at any cost. — Susie Dent ? (@susie_dent) April 19, 2021

I know nobody’s to blame for a year of empty stadiums but I can’t help but feel that between that, VAR, and these constant displays of short-sighted greed, I’ve started to fall out of love with the sport over the last 12 months. https://t.co/LEonfOqzWV — David Lynch (@dmlynch) April 18, 2021

It won’t come to anything will it? It’s all just a negotiation ploy for the clubs with the biggest revenue to get more power and money in the existing structures no? Which in many ways is even more immoral. — Dave Gould (@davesgould) April 19, 2021

Another nail in the coffin of football tonight – that game that holds us all in thrall while somehow getting harder and harder to love. #EuropeanSuperLeague — Owen Collins (@OGBCollins) April 18, 2021

Definition of Greed –

intense and selfish desire for something, especially wealth, power, or food.#europeansuperleague — James Green (@JamesGreenInUK) April 18, 2021

Anyway, don’t panic. The Glazers are at the forefront of the Super League idea, so it won’t leave the ground — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 19, 2021

European Super Greed — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 19, 2021

The gall of a figure like Perez talking about wanting to "help football at every level" amid the most bare-faced act of greed in the game's history. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 18, 2021

Ban every single one of them from European competition for next season right now. Doesn't matter if it goes ahead or not, the confirmation of intent is more than enough. — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) April 18, 2021

The fact that something like this can happen without even the slightest consultation with supporters is really quite sickening. https://t.co/TOwjfJX4v5 — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 19, 2021

Reds had honest and harsh words for Liverpool’s hierarchy…

No point in hiding it or pretending anymore. As Liverpool fans, we've been brainwashed. This Means More, and You'll Never Walk Alone, mean nothing. We're just another one of them, and we secretly always have been. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) April 18, 2021

I’ve supported Liverpool for 32 years – ever since I was eight years old. With this statement you make me embarrassed and ashamed of that fact. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) April 18, 2021

Joel Glazer’s words appear on a statement via Liverpool’s website. John Henry’s do not. https://t.co/inVPSRXCDz — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) April 19, 2021

You make me sick. How can u do this to the fans? https://t.co/7GsYmMfgBs — Esther Lois ? (@littlemiss_lane) April 19, 2021

This is football pic.twitter.com/Cy6iaFrRjI — Emma Case (@EmmaCase) April 18, 2021

Shameful… lost my respect with this and the worst part about it’s that I expected more from a club with as much history and tradition as Liverpool. This is pure greed. — Dylan van der Spuy (@dylanvdspuy14) April 19, 2021

Nobody wants this. What an embarrassment. https://t.co/pOCDekglaO — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 19, 2021

Between furloughing workers of the club, refusing to invest in the future out of their own pockets and effectively binning 100 years worth of work, the clubs a fucking joke “you’ll never walk alone”. All destroyed by a few American billionaires. https://t.co/A0BPRGeLgV — Conor (@Conorm55_) April 19, 2021

The hope is that this is just a power play. That’s how bad it is. The truth is at this point all trust has been well and truly broken. Fans betrayed. In a time of hardship and economic crisis. In a time where football has been shite without us, the fans. Fucking embarrassing. — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) April 19, 2021

The most laughable part of this, from an #LFC perspective, is that there will be a similar format for the women's teams. A team that #LFC itself has virtually abandoned, has been relegated, is without a manager and best player pushing to move to a club with some ambition. https://t.co/G11Ycam7MS — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) April 18, 2021

Would love Klopp to walk for this. Influential figure in world football and not fair for him to deal with the fallout while the owners hide away in Boston. — Tom McMahon (@tomjpmac) April 19, 2021

Jurgen Klopp in 2019: "I hope this Super League will never happen.” He’s very much a man of morals, would he quit over this? — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) April 18, 2021

And current and former players were just as pissed off…

What an embarrassment we’ve become @LFC think of all the people who have come before us at this club who would be equally embarrassed as well. #SuperLeague https://t.co/zLxhNyeaXB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 18, 2021

Sense this Super League plot will die on its preposterous and avaricious arse. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) April 18, 2021

Football will be in the near future on a brink of complete collapse. Nobody is thinking about the bigger picture, only the financial side. I still believe we can solve this unpleasant situation. — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) April 19, 2021