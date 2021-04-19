LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 17, 2010: Liverpool's owner John W. Henry and co-owner and NESV Chairman Tom Werner during the 214th Merseyside Derby match at Goodison Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans show disgust at ‘betrayal’ of Super League plans

Liverpool’s move to help lead a breakaway of 12 European Clubs for a new ‘Super League’ has rightly been slammed by fans, with the greed and their disregard showing their true colours.

It was confirmed on Sunday evening that Liverpool have agreed to the new mid-week competition as one of the 15 founding clubs, ripping apart the fabric of football as we know it.

Liverpool’s owners have been a driving force for the competition and that they quoted Man United‘s Joel Glazer, vice-chairman of the Super League, instead of John Henry in their club statement announcing the news just shows the sad state of affairs we now find ourselves in.

The competition was swiftly condemned by the Premier League and UEFA, where the national FAs of the clubs involved all signed off on the latter – leading to the clubs involved to explore legal avenues with intentions to start THIS August.

It’s an abhorrent concept and the backlash has rightly been free-flowing across the football world, with many, rightly, not holding anything back.

 

The sheer greed of it all is stupefying…

 

Reds had honest and harsh words for Liverpool’s hierarchy…

 

And current and former players were just as pissed off…

