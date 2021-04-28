This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans would rather no European football than Europa or Conference League

Liverpool have done an immaculate job of shooting themselves in the foot in the race for the Champions League, which leaves fans weighing up the desire for any European action in 2021/22.

The Reds’ position four points outside of the top four has seen their odds of playing in the Europa League or the new third tier of European competition, the UEFA Conference League, grow.

But there still remains a chance that no adventures across the continent are imminent should Jurgen Klopp‘s side continue to drop points as their closest rivals pick them up.

With five games remaining you can barely separate the teams, with Tottenham only one point behind in seventh and eight-placed Everton two points behind with a game in hand.

Liverpool would need to finish eighth or below to avoid European competition next season – and if Champions League action is not in the offing, a majority of fans are content with entirely missing out.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 10, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold lines-up with team-mates before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We posed the question to supporters on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield of what would be preferable if the Reds did not qualify for the Champions League, and the results were abundantly clear across the board.

Of the combined 25,704 votes, 66 percent were in favour of no European action whatsoever if a top-four place could not be secured – an overwhelming majority.

A less packed schedule after a number of taxing years was cited as a silver lining, one which would see league exploits prioritised:

But on the flipside, the remaining 34 percent still see an opportunity at a trophy whether in the Europa or Conference League, along with new adventures and a chance to utilise the entirety of the squad:

It is undoubtedly a position all would wish Liverpool fans did not need to consider after four successive seasons in the Champions League.

Clearly, however, the overwhelming majority prefer no European football if the club cannot dine at the top table, with more training time, rest and focus only on domestic exploits the obvious benefits.

But as it is only in their hands, it is now time to see how Klopp’s men perform in their final five games to discover if and where the Reds may venture in 2021/22.

