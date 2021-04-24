Liverpool “have to deserve” Champions League qualification – Thiago

An inability to put Newcastle to the sword nor protect their lead saw Liverpool fall into a well-known trap, leaving Thiago to acknowledge the Reds have to “deserve” a top-four spot.

The well-known adage of shooting oneself in the foot is particularly applicable to Jurgen Klopp‘s side after another three points slipped through their fingers.

An early lead ought to have been added to thanks to a multitude of chances, but wayward finishing would leave the door ajar for Newcastle who rightly punished the wasteful Reds.

The fact that Callum Wilson’s late equaliser was ruled out and the warning not heeded spoke volumes as Joe Willock was left to freely stab Liverpool in the heart merely a minute later.

It led to questions of their worthiness for European football to rise to the surface and that’s what Thiago noted, as while the “desire” and intent was there Liverpool’s results need to reflect that they “deserve” a place next season.

“We have no words to explain the disappointment we have,” Thiago told BT Sport post-match.

“The will to win, the desire to win is a very big part of the competition. We had a lot of chances to win in the first half.

“We tried to play our game. That was the key today. It worked very good in the first half, we created many spaces and created a lot of chances.

“It doesn’t change that we want to win and want to be in the Champions League but for that we have to deserve to be there.”

A win would have moved the Reds up into the top four, at least temporarily, with five games remaining but more dropped points leave their hopes balanced on a knife-edge.

Wastefulness in front of goal is nothing new but time is running out and they can ill-afford to continue to let their heads drop if they are to show they do, in fact, deserve to dine at Europe’s top table in 2021/22.