Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, left, embraces his players Fabinho, left and goalkeeper Adrian, center as they celebrate their victory following the group D Champions League soccer match between Ajax and Liverpool at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Liverpool won the match 1-0. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool not out for revenge against “dangerous” Real Madrid

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The events of the final in 2018 are well documented, but Liverpool are not on a revenge mission as they look to stamp their mark on the Champions League this season.

The Reds will kick off their quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening, pitting the two teams against each other for the first time since the final in Kyiv.

The narrative, of course, centres around the defeat and the challenge which saw Sergio Ramos force Mohamed Salah‘s exit from the game, but Liverpool want to live in the now.

A place in the final four is on the line and the Champions League remains Liverpool’s only shot at silverware this season in addition to a route to the competition for next season.

It ensures focus is directed at progressing while the rest plays itself out externally, with Adrian nor his teammates viewing the tie as a revenge expedition.

“We have not had much time to think about it because it was the draw, we played the last game and each player left with his [international] team,” Adrian told AS.

2CPD2PP Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - NSC Olympic Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine - May 26, 2018 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah injures his shoulder in a challenge with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

“We have not had time to talk about that confrontation and that bad dispute. It is not the best memory, but a lot has happened since that. We haven’t faced them again, but I don’t think it affects that, much less Salah.

“Of revenge or revenge, I do not believe [there is a feeling for it]. In football, the confrontations between different teams return every so often.

“For us, it is an opportunity to show that Liverpool is here. 2018 was a few years ago and what happened happened. We must not go back to refresh that bad memory. Liverpool have changed a lot since then and Real Madrid have changed too.”

And with Ramos absent for the clash through injury, the Reds have more reason to focus on the here and now and put their best foot forward to qualify for their third Champions League semi-final under Jurgen Klopp.

But Liverpool know a “dangerous” opponent awaits and one with European know-how of their own.

“It is not as strong as in recent years. Something similar is happening to us, but it does not matter, Madrid is always dangerous,” Adrian added.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Wednesday, March 10, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (R) celebrates with team-mate Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and RB Leipzig at the Puskás Aréna. (Pic by Propaganda)

“In attack, they have players who do you a lot of damage on the counterattack. It is a team of rapid transitions, similar to our style of play.

“Madrid is Madrid and it is going to be a complicated tie.”

While Adrian was not in the squad back in 2018 nor set to feature this time around, he makes the right point regarding revenge.

Liverpool need to be proving they are the team to beat in 2021, and if that also comes with settling an old score for the seven Reds who played in that final – then it is an added bonus, but it cannot be the sole motivator.


logo_with_border.png

Upgrade to This Is Anfield Premium and support our independent Liverpool FC content.

  • No adverts!
  • Exclusive competitions
  • LFC roundups to your inbox
TRY 30 DAYS FREE
Already registered? Sign in here.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments