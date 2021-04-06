Liverpool are planning to enter contract talks with Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah within the next 12 months, to secure the spine of Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

The Reds have found themselves in a sticky situation this season as Gini Wijnaldum runs out the final months of his deal ahead of a likely move away on a free transfer.

Fortunately, they are in a relatively strong position throughout the rest of the squad, but player retention will be high on the list of priorities for Michael Edwards in the weeks to come.

To avoid a similar scenario to Wijnaldum playing out, talks are required when a player reaches a minimum of two years left on their existing contract.

Three players who will enter the final 24 months of their deals this summer are Van Dijk, Fabinho and Salah, and the Times‘ Paul Joyce reports that the club will begin negotiations with the trio in the near future.

Joyce also names Alisson as one who will be rewarded over the next year, despite the Brazilian being tied to Anfield until 2024 at present.

Though injuries have impacted Van Dijk’s involvement this season, it is undeniable that he is a crucial part of Liverpool’s defensive spine, having joined along with Alisson and Fabinho in 2018.

Salah, meanwhile, is the leading goal threat within Klopp’s squad, and amid overtures from Spain and agent talk, resolving his future will be considered a key priority.

Edwards is likely to have a more straightforward job when it comes to securing the ongoing commitment of Alisson, Van Dijk and Fabinho, but the hope will be that Salah remains on Merseyside through his peak years.

The interesting aspect of Joyce’s report could be more those not named, rather than those named, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri also contracted to 2023.

It is likely that Liverpool will be weighing up their value at the same time, however, and Mane, Firmino, Keita and Henderson can be expected to be given new deals, too.

Shaqiri is due to be made available for transfer this summer, however, while Oxlade-Chamberlain is arguably playing for his future.