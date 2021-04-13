Liverpool took in one of their final sessions before taking on Real Madrid without Alisson, with Jurgen Klopp drafting in a number of youngsters for training at Kirkby.

The Reds play host to Real this time around, looking to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg in Madrid, buoyed by a vital away goal from Mohamed Salah.

Unhelpfully, no journalists asked Klopp about the fitness of his squad in a frankly tedious press conference earlier on Tuesday, leaving clues to be taken from an open session in the evening sun.

A spirited exercise began with a round of Happy Birthdays for Neco Williams, who has turned 20, before stretches led by fitness coach Conall Murtagh.

As the first team emerged from the gym at Kirkby, conspicuous in his absence was Alisson, with Adrian and academy stoppers Jakub Ojrzynski and Harvey Davies spotted in the Brazilian’s stead.

This does not confirm Alisson will be absent for the quarter-final decider, of course, with it possible that he was simply following an individual programme, as it is rare that the squad would train with only three goalkeepers.

In fact, the Press Association’s Carl Markham reports that the No. 1 is “fine.”

There were no further surprise absences, though Caoimhin Kelleher, Divock Origi and Curtis Jones remain out with minor injury problems.

Klopp called upon a host of youth players to flesh out the ranks, with Mateusz Musialowski clearly emerging as a favourite of the manager, joining Ben Woodburn, Jake Cain and Leighton Clarkson for the session.

It could be that Musialowski is even included on an extended substitutes’ bench at Anfield, though as of yet neither he nor Woodburn have been registered with UEFA for the game.

There are unlikely to be many changes to Klopp’s starting lineup from the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend, though Thiago can be expected to come in and there is a chance Sadio Mane joins the attack.

Liverpool squad training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Adrian, Ojrzynski, H.Davies

Defenders: Phillips, Kabak, B.Davies, R.Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, N.Williams, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Woodburn, Cain, Clarkson

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Mane, Firmino, Shaqiri, Musialowski