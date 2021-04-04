Alisson‘s new look had Reds talking, as did Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s performance and Jurgen Klopp‘s post-match chat after Liverpool emerged as 3-0 victors at Arsenal.

The Reds have not always been able to seize the moment in 2020/21, but they did just that in north London on Saturday in a welcome boost to their top-four hopes.

With Chelsea having fallen to a shock defeat at the hands of West Brom, Liverpool were able to cut the gap to two points on Saturday thanks to a brace from Diogo Jota and a goal from Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool were a dominant force and hardly gave the Gunners a sniff in what was one of their most complete performances to date.

A third successive clean sheet and victory is a welcome boost for confidence and morale ahead of an all-important week on the domestic and Champions League front.

It was a priceless win for Klopp’s side, and here are five things supporters have been talking about following the victory.

Freddie Mercury, is that you?

Liverpool’s No. 1 isn’t shy in changing up his look, with his facial hair having taken on a number of forms throughout his time in Merseyside to date – and it often attracts attention.

But his latest trim tops the list, with his moustache game on point.

Its impressive form saw Klopp liken him to Ian Rush earlier in the week, but its first outing in a competitive setting was brilliantly assessed by supporters:

Alisson was quality tonight pic.twitter.com/uvf8ryYogw — ? Duk1 9empsey™ ???????????? (@dempsey_luke) April 3, 2021

Alisson after a clean sheet tonight https://t.co/hhteJJdjVw — Donna Staunton (@DonnaStaunton2) April 3, 2021

Alisson next time he sees Southgate pic.twitter.com/s5b9jvbNXa — KingKennyStand (@KingKennyStand) April 4, 2021

Alisson Becker Freddie Mercury

?

Bigodudos dando

show em Londres pic.twitter.com/fGZXknTO4b — Merseyside Reds BR (@merseyredsbr) April 3, 2021

Alisson at the full-time whistle. pic.twitter.com/9sl4dzVSUf — No Context Scouse (@NoContextScouse) April 3, 2021

There’s not many who can pull it off but Alisson certainly does. Let’s hope it can work as a lucky charm here on out!

Klopp’s chat with Odegaard

Liverpool have long had their name tied with Martin Odegaard, with the 22-year-old having trained with the club back in 2014 before he settled on a move to Real Madrid.

And in recent weeks reports have surfaced once more pertaining to an Anfield switch after his loan spell at Arsenal, with Klopp’s post-match chat adding fuel to the fire.

The pair were spotted in discussion after the full-time whistle, with Odegaard giving off an admiring look that anyone would have in close proximity to the manager:

“Fancy a day out at Blackpool?”pic.twitter.com/KyZHh36So9 — Sponge Sports (@monkey_sponge) April 3, 2021

Liverpool could certainly do worse than Odegaard and you’ve got to lay the groundwork when you can…

Fabinho the standout

The lighthouse is back in midfield and he was a key cog in the machine at Arsenal, proving vital in setting the tempo and stopping the hosts in their tracks while also sending the Reds on their way.

Fabinho has proven invaluable to Klopp this season having shifted to centre-back to help stabilise the team, but he is now back in his favoured position and thriving.

A world-class operator who Reds do not take for granted:

I don’t care if we have to put Adrian and Kelleher at centre half coz everyone else is injured, if Jurgen ever moves Fabinho out of midfield again, we need to organise a protest. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) April 3, 2021

Thought Fabinho was sublime last night. Priceless to have him back in midfield. Cuts off the space for opposition, adds control/ balance to whole team and brings the best out of Thiago. Creativity in possession so often overlooked, too. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 4, 2021

Fabinho is pushing hard to be considered the best player at the club now. Looked extremely good out of position at cb for months & the difference he has made to the team back in midfield is ridiculous. Completely transformed us, raised the level of everyone around him. Class. — 30 Years Red (@30YearsRed) April 4, 2021

Fabinho vs. Arsenal 89% Pass accuracy

2/2 Dribbles completed

9/12 Ground duels won

2/2 Aerial duels won

6/6 Tackles won He's just fantastic. The big stringy monster of a man is unplayable on nights like tonight. You might as well pack it up and go home. Like Arsenal did. pic.twitter.com/8G53lelKfd — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) April 3, 2021

He’s not underappreciated at Anfield, but it is certainly time for the wider footballing world to stand up and take notice of our No. 3.

You watching Southgate?

“Trent Alexander-Arnold showed his class…again.” That he did, Jurgen. That he did.

An assist, the most key passes (4) of any player on the pitch, the most interceptions (3) of any Red and the most accurate crosses (3) on the night.

You paying attention, Mr Southgate?

Back in the top four race

It’s been anything but a smooth season for Liverpool, with one setback often met with another in quick succession.

It saw Klopp all but rule out hopes for securing a Champions League place through the league earlier this year, but now the Reds are just two points adrift with eight games remaining.

Anything can happen, but the fixture list is favourable on paper in comparison to their rivals:

That we are back in the discussion is vital, now Liverpool need to keep swinging and breathing down the necks of those in and around them. The race is on.