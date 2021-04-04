This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Odegaard chat & Trent’s statement – 5 things fans are talking about after Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool

Alisson‘s new look had Reds talking, as did Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s performance and Jurgen Klopp‘s post-match chat after Liverpool emerged as 3-0 victors at Arsenal.

The Reds have not always been able to seize the moment in 2020/21, but they did just that in north London on Saturday in a welcome boost to their top-four hopes.

With Chelsea having fallen to a shock defeat at the hands of West Brom, Liverpool were able to cut the gap to two points on Saturday thanks to a brace from Diogo Jota and a goal from Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool were a dominant force and hardly gave the Gunners a sniff in what was one of their most complete performances to date.

A third successive clean sheet and victory is a welcome boost for confidence and morale ahead of an all-important week on the domestic and Champions League front.

It was a priceless win for Klopp’s side, and here are five things supporters have been talking about following the victory.

 

Freddie Mercury, is that you?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 3, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s No. 1 isn’t shy in changing up his look, with his facial hair having taken on a number of forms throughout his time in Merseyside to date – and it often attracts attention.

But his latest trim tops the list, with his moustache game on point.

Its impressive form saw Klopp liken him to Ian Rush earlier in the week, but its first outing in a competitive setting was brilliantly assessed by supporters:

There’s not many who can pull it off but Alisson certainly does. Let’s hope it can work as a lucky charm here on out!

 

Klopp’s chat with Odegaard

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 3, 2021: Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have long had their name tied with Martin Odegaard, with the 22-year-old having trained with the club back in 2014 before he settled on a move to Real Madrid.

And in recent weeks reports have surfaced once more pertaining to an Anfield switch after his loan spell at Arsenal, with Klopp’s post-match chat adding fuel to the fire.

The pair were spotted in discussion after the full-time whistle, with Odegaard giving off an admiring look that anyone would have in close proximity to the manager:

Liverpool could certainly do worse than Odegaard and you’ve got to lay the groundwork when you can…

 

Fabinho the standout

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 3, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates after scoring the second goal with team-mates Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (C) and Thiago Alcantara (R) during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The lighthouse is back in midfield and he was a key cog in the machine at Arsenal, proving vital in setting the tempo and stopping the hosts in their tracks while also sending the Reds on their way.

Fabinho has proven invaluable to Klopp this season having shifted to centre-back to help stabilise the team, but he is now back in his favoured position and thriving.

A world-class operator who Reds do not take for granted:

He’s not underappreciated at Anfield, but it is certainly time for the wider footballing world to stand up and take notice of our No. 3.

 

You watching Southgate?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 3, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) and Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold showed his class…again.” That he did, Jurgen. That he did.

An assist, the most key passes (4) of any player on the pitch, the most interceptions (3) of any Red and the most accurate crosses (3) on the night.

You paying attention, Mr Southgate?

 

Back in the top four race

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 3, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s been anything but a smooth season for Liverpool, with one setback often met with another in quick succession.

It saw Klopp all but rule out hopes for securing a Champions League place through the league earlier this year, but now the Reds are just two points adrift with eight games remaining.

Anything can happen, but the fixture list is favourable on paper in comparison to their rivals:

That we are back in the discussion is vital, now Liverpool need to keep swinging and breathing down the necks of those in and around them. The race is on.


