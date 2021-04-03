Liverpool earned a 3-0 win at Arsenal on Saturday night, allowing fans to dream of a top-four finish and build confidence ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Real Madrid.

Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool

Premier League (30), Emirates

April 3, 2021

Goals: Jota 64′ 82′, Salah 68′

With both Chelsea and Leicester slipping up earlier in the day, the Reds needed a big performance to reassert themselves as top-four hopefuls.

A difficult first half eventually made way for a bloodbath, prompted by the introduction of Diogo Jota, who scored either side of a Mohamed Salah strike to secure a 3-0 victory.

The three points put Liverpool just two behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and with Madrid to come in midweek, three wins on the bounce puts them in a strong position.

Here’s how supporters saw the Reds’ triumph in north London on Twitter, Facebook and the comments section.

A big win, and dreams of a top-four finish are revived…

Happy Easter reds! Well done lads ?? https://t.co/UkHrwtKxKB — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) April 3, 2021

Absolutely flawless performance there. One of the best this season. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) April 3, 2021

#LFC simply had to win to open up the top four race and they’ve done it emphatically. A month or so ago, it looked impossible. You wouldn’t bet against them now. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) April 3, 2021

2 points behind Chelsea with 8 games to go I think we will be alright… — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) April 3, 2021

A valuable win in the top four race but also for momentum. That’s 3 wins in a row now for only the third time this season.

Last time we had such a run was back in November, where it was 5. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) April 3, 2021

Brilliant performance. Now let's win the next 13 matches ? — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) April 3, 2021

Mad that we might get top 4 and are still in the Champions League. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) April 3, 2021

Trent’s England omission was on the mind…

Imagine not rating Trent? Southgate isn’t right in the head. Best RB in the league. — – (@AnfieldRd96) April 3, 2021

Good cross by former England international Trent Alexander-Arnold to create that goal ??? — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 3, 2021

This young #lfc right-back Alexander-Arnold looks good. Constantly involved, intelligent positioning, defending well and putting in some great crosses to Milner, Salah and now Jota who scores. Maybe worth a look for #eng. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 3, 2021

How do you not pick Alexander-Arnold? Disgraceful from Southgate. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 3, 2021

The only way this wonderful Trent Alexander-Arnold performance could be more of a statement to Gareth Southgate would be if he did a post-match interview on Sky saying "you just try and drop me again you fucking Burton waistcoat dickhead." — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 3, 2021

Jota deserved huge praise from supporters…

Diogo Jota came on and turned the bloody heat up ? — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) April 3, 2021

Diogo Jota, what a player, instant cutting edge to the team with him on. #LFC — Jack Williams (@JLWi11iams) April 3, 2021

Jota is gonna be a superstar. — forzathereds (@forzathereds) April 3, 2021

Diogo Jota has now scored 8 Premier League goals this season, making him Liverpool’s second top scorer in the competition. This is despite him starting just 8 games. An impressive start to his LFC career. ? pic.twitter.com/TiyBUDSC7N — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 3, 2021

And attentions can now turn to Madrid…

Real confident look about LFC today. Strong press early. Good defensively. And a different dimension to attack when Jota came on. On to Madrid ?????? — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 3, 2021

3-0 away at Arsenal is a right result for the Reds and completely deserved. Take that momentum to Madrid and we’re in business #ARSLIV #LFC — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) April 3, 2021

4 matches together and 4 clean sheets…No mercy Real Madrid, just wait for us. pic.twitter.com/cUs2l5Yqcv — JEFF TYMER????????? (@Jeff_Tymer_) April 3, 2021