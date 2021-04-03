LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 3, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates after scoring the second goal with team-mates Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (C) and Thiago Alcantara (R) during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Superstar” Diogo Jota revives top-four hopes as fans turn focus to Real Madrid

Liverpool earned a 3-0 win at Arsenal on Saturday night, allowing fans to dream of a top-four finish and build confidence ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Real Madrid.

Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool

Premier League (30), Emirates
April 3, 2021

Goals: Jota 64′ 82′, Salah 68′

With both Chelsea and Leicester slipping up earlier in the day, the Reds needed a big performance to reassert themselves as top-four hopefuls.

A difficult first half eventually made way for a bloodbath, prompted by the introduction of Diogo Jota, who scored either side of a Mohamed Salah strike to secure a 3-0 victory.

The three points put Liverpool just two behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and with Madrid to come in midweek, three wins on the bounce puts them in a strong position.

Here’s how supporters saw the Reds’ triumph in north London on Twitter, Facebook and the comments section.

 

A big win, and dreams of a top-four finish are revived…

 

Trent’s England omission was on the mind…

 

Jota deserved huge praise from supporters…

 

And attentions can now turn to Madrid…


