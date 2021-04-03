Liverpool earned a 3-0 win at Arsenal on Saturday night, allowing fans to dream of a top-four finish and build confidence ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Real Madrid.
Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool
Premier League (30), Emirates
April 3, 2021
Goals: Jota 64′ 82′, Salah 68′
With both Chelsea and Leicester slipping up earlier in the day, the Reds needed a big performance to reassert themselves as top-four hopefuls.
A difficult first half eventually made way for a bloodbath, prompted by the introduction of Diogo Jota, who scored either side of a Mohamed Salah strike to secure a 3-0 victory.
The three points put Liverpool just two behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and with Madrid to come in midweek, three wins on the bounce puts them in a strong position.
Here’s how supporters saw the Reds’ triumph in north London on Twitter, Facebook and the comments section.
A big win, and dreams of a top-four finish are revived…
Happy Easter reds! Well done lads ?? https://t.co/UkHrwtKxKB
— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) April 3, 2021
????????? https://t.co/1G0VxsGbSK
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 3, 2021
Absolutely flawless performance there. One of the best this season.
— Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) April 3, 2021
#LFC simply had to win to open up the top four race and they’ve done it emphatically.
A month or so ago, it looked impossible. You wouldn’t bet against them now.
— Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) April 3, 2021
2 points behind Chelsea with 8 games to go
I think we will be alright…
— SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) April 3, 2021
A valuable win in the top four race but also for momentum. That’s 3 wins in a row now for only the third time this season.
Last time we had such a run was back in November, where it was 5.
— Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) April 3, 2021
Brilliant performance. Now let's win the next 13 matches ?
— Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) April 3, 2021
Mad that we might get top 4 and are still in the Champions League.
— Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) April 3, 2021
Trent’s England omission was on the mind…
Imagine not rating Trent?
Southgate isn’t right in the head.
Best RB in the league.
— – (@AnfieldRd96) April 3, 2021
Good cross by former England international Trent Alexander-Arnold to create that goal ???
— Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 3, 2021
This young #lfc right-back Alexander-Arnold looks good. Constantly involved, intelligent positioning, defending well and putting in some great crosses to Milner, Salah and now Jota who scores. Maybe worth a look for #eng.
— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 3, 2021
How do you not pick Alexander-Arnold? Disgraceful from Southgate.
— Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 3, 2021
The only way this wonderful Trent Alexander-Arnold performance could be more of a statement to Gareth Southgate would be if he did a post-match interview on Sky saying "you just try and drop me again you fucking Burton waistcoat dickhead."
— The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 3, 2021
Jota deserved huge praise from supporters…
Diogo Jota came on and turned the bloody heat up ?
— Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) April 3, 2021
Diogo Jota, what a player, instant cutting edge to the team with him on. #LFC
— Jack Williams (@JLWi11iams) April 3, 2021
Jota is gonna be a superstar.
— forzathereds (@forzathereds) April 3, 2021
Can’t bench him again. #Jota
— Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) April 3, 2021
Diogo Jota has now scored 8 Premier League goals this season, making him Liverpool’s second top scorer in the competition. This is despite him starting just 8 games.
An impressive start to his LFC career. ? pic.twitter.com/TiyBUDSC7N
— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 3, 2021
And attentions can now turn to Madrid…
Real confident look about LFC today. Strong press early. Good defensively. And a different dimension to attack when Jota came on. On to Madrid ??????
— keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 3, 2021
3-0 away at Arsenal is a right result for the Reds and completely deserved. Take that momentum to Madrid and we’re in business #ARSLIV #LFC
— Chris Mac (@chrismackop) April 3, 2021
4 matches together and 4 clean sheets…No mercy Real Madrid, just wait for us. pic.twitter.com/cUs2l5Yqcv
— JEFF TYMER????????? (@Jeff_Tymer_) April 3, 2021
Fantastic performance from the reds
Fabinho, Thiago, Jota and Trent the brightest of the bunch with Trent playing like he needs to prove a point
2 points from top 4 with 8 games to go
Bring on Real Madrid
Up the reds. Onwards and upwards#LFC#ARSLIV
— Abdu Manaz (@ManazAbdu) April 3, 2021
Fan Comments