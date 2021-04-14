It was a story of chances not taken for Liverpool as they were knocked out of the Champions League, but Jurgen Klopp was pleased with the output and performance of his side.

There can be no questioning the intent and desire from the Reds in their second leg meeting with Real Madrid, but ultimately wayward finishing and mistakes in the Spanish capital proved costly.

The task was clear in that a 2-0 win would suffice in overcoming the 3-1 loss from the first leg, and while the Anfield clash was dominated by Liverpool they would have nothing to show for it.

It lends itself to questions of ‘what if?’ but the Reds can now only look to ensure Champions League nights return next season by finishing in the top four.

And Klopp reflected on the night by conceded the chances were there to win, but now focus will be on finishing the domestic season as strong as possible after three successive victories.

“With the experience of Real Madrid, we have to chase the game and then they could counter. And obviously, as we saw tonight, we had chances,” Klopp told reporters.

“We are not silly, we want what we earn. If we don’t earn it, we don’t get it.

“An early goal would have been nice, everyone knows that. We now have to focus on the Premier League, but not only because we to play Champions League [next season]. It’s tough.

“We just the read the table, we know the points. We want and we have to and if want it we need to play really good football.

“I think we are not in a bad moment, played really well. Good game v Arsenal, Villa and tonight.”

Liverpool have seven games remaining in their top-flight campaign and currently sit three points behind fourth-placed West Ham, where a trip to Leeds is next on the agenda on Monday night.