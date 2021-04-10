It’s back to Anfield for a must-win Premier League clash, with Aston Villa the visitors. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

After a less than impressive midweek performance against Real Madrid, Liverpool need to bounce back with immediacy on home soil.

But it is a ground that has not reaped welcome results of late, with Jurgen Klopp‘s men without a win at Anfield since mid-December, a streak of eight games across all competitions.

That will need to be put to a stop today should the Reds wish to keep pace with the battle for a top-four spot in addition to ridding themselves of their demons prior to Real Madrid’s arrival on Wednesday.

With the home record and the events of the reverse fixture at Villa Park, there is a lot to avenge in the first 3pm kickoff of the season for Liverpool.

So, can they finally add a win at Anfield to their tally in 2021 and three precious points to the board come the end of the 90 minutes?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, midnight (Sunday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is being shown live on NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Aston Villa and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Anfield league game on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 1 Digitalb, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, RMC Sport 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Star Sports Select HD2, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, DAZN, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Premier Sport, DIGI GO, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Finland, Canal+ Décalé, RMC Sport en direct, Free, Adjarasport TV, Cosmote Sport 5 HD, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Spíler1, SíminnSport, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App, Premier Sports ROI 1, Premier Player HD, Sport 2, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON 2, IPKO TVim, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Nigeria, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport, TV2 Sport Premium, Premier FOOTBALL, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2, Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio Stadium 107, mio Stadium 108, MáXimo 360, DStv App, Movistar+, DAZN 1, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, S Sport+, S Sport, Setanta Sports Ukraine, Sky Ultra HD, UNIVERSO NOW, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, K+PM

