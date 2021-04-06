Liverpool’s quest to reach the final four of the Champions League kicks off at Real Madrid tonight. Here’s how to watch online and on TV around the world.

The Reds will be in a buoyant mood after dispatching Arsenal to the tune of 3-0 over the weekend for what was their third win in a row and now it’s back to European action.

Just under a month after knocking out Leipzig, Real Madrid are next in line and the one’s blocking the path to a third Champions League semi-final under Jurgen Klopp‘s tutelage.

The boss insists “we are not on a revenge tour here” after the events of the 2018 final, but there will be no harm in settling an old score along the way across both legs.

Liverpool will need to be at their clinical best to ensure they take valuable away goals back to Anfield. But can they return to Merseyside with their second-ever victory against Real Madrid in Madrid?

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 9pm in Madrid, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TUDN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Real Madrid vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ decisive Champions League outing on the following channels worldwide:

