Another momentous evening awaits Liverpool with three points a must to take their push to the top-four to the final day, but 3,500 Clarets will have a lot to say about that.

Burnley vs. Liverpool

Wednesday, April 19, 2021 – 8.15pm (BST)

Turf Moor

Premier League (37)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Has it sunk in yet?

The ending to the West Brom game was straight out of a dream, Alisson‘s last-gasp header was symbolic in so many ways than one and has ensured the Reds travel to Burnley with top-four still in their hands.

Turf Moor has been a happy hunting ground of late for Liverpool, with wins in the last three visits, but the hosts are to be buoyed by the return of 3,500 fans.

It will be a welcome sight to witness the game’s lifeblood make their return in what will, hopefully, prove to be the official cut off for the behind-closed-door tour.

But Liverpool will need to ensure their return is one not commemorated by a victory for their side, as a fourth consecutive top-flight win is needed to ensure one of Leicester or Chelsea drop out.

A spot of revenge for the first meeting between the two this season wouldn’t go amiss either in what Klopp is calling a “semi-final.”

Team News

Liverpool’s season has been largely defined by the crippling injuries to key players and the campaign looked to have ended with Diogo Jota on the list.

But his foot injury sustained at Man United is not as bad as first feared, with the No. 20 given a “tiny, tiny” chance to feature in the final fixture against Crystal Palace.

But Ozan Kabak remains in the treatment room as the centre-back’s muscle injury is not to resolve itself in time – leaving question marks over whether we have seen the last of the Turk at Liverpool.

Naby Keita and Ben Davies are to remain unavailable.

In positive news, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to be back in the fold for the trip to Turf Moor, offering a few more experienced faces to call upon for Klopp.

But the former will need to come through team training on Tuesday unscathed to do so.

The hosts, on the other hand, are expected to remain without Nick Pope due to a knee injury, with Dale Stephens unlikely to recover in time for the fixture.

Possible Burnley XI: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Last 5 Away to Burnley (All Competitions)

Won 3-0 – August 2019 (Wood OG, Mane, Firmino)

Won 3-1 – December 2018 (Cork; Milner, Firmino, Shaqiri)

Won 2-1 – January 2018 (Gudmundsson; Mane, Klavan)

Lost 2-0 – August 2016 (Vokes, Gray)

Won 1-0 – December 2014 (Sterling)

Turf Moor

Capacity: 21,944

With UK lockdown measures easing on Monday, 3,500 home fans will be in attendance at Turf Moor, where tickets have been distributed for free.

Did You Know?

We’ve got a twofer for you this time.

We all know this season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride and sustained highs have been hard to come by.

But if the win we so desperately need is secured at Burnley, it will be the first time this season that Liverpool have record four league wins in a row and the third time they’ve gone eight unbeaten.

And while Mo Salah has failed to score in his last five against Burnley, he’s at home on the road having netted 20 away goals this season in all competitions – 3 more than any Reds player in history.

We can’t think of a better time to end his run against the Clarets.

Form

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 2-1 vs. West Brom

Won 4-2 vs. Man United

Won 2-0 vs. Southampton

Drew 1-1 vs. Newcastle

Drew 1-1 vs. Leeds

Burnley – Last five results (all competitions)

Lost 4-0 vs. Leeds

Won 2-0 vs. Fulham

Lost 2-1 vs. West Ham

Won 4-0 vs. Wolves

Lost 3-1 vs. Man United

Klopp’s View

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Alisson remained a key talking point for Klopp as the moment has helped set up yet another ‘massive’ final:

“A very special moment, a very special goal from a very special player – makes it all special. “In the dressing room I’ve never watched a goal more often directly after than this one, but since then it’s all fine. “We know exactly nothing really happened apart from we are in still in the race. But we are not even close to thinking we are halfway through because we know how high the hurdles are in front of us. “[Top four] would be absolutely massive, much better than we would have thought a few weeks ago that we could come so close.”

TV & Liveblog Info

Burnley vs. Liverpool kicks off at 8.15pm (BST) and will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 8pm.

Joanna Durkan will keep you informed and entertained throughout all the action on our usual matchday live blog here, starting from 7.30pm.