Liverpool’s season may not have gone the way we hoped, but there were still plenty of individual moments to enjoy during the campaign.

The Reds are enjoying a well-earned break, having secured Champions League football next year and given supporters a positive ending to 2020/21.

While a lot of players have underperformed this season, it would be unfair to say that there haven’t been individual moments to cherish.

We’ve selected one for each Liverpool player here…

(NB: Excludes those to have made fewer than 10 appearances in all competitions.)

Alisson

This is surely the most obvious of the lot.

Alisson‘s incredible stoppage-time winner away to West Brom was not only the moment of the season, but one of Liverpool’s most memorable goals of all time.

That’s genuinely not over-hyping it.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s boyhood hero was Steven Gerrard and his standout moment was like watching the Liverpool legend in his prime.

With a winning goal desperately needed at home to Aston Villa, Trent whipped a stunning late finish into the Kop net, showcasing his elite mentality and technical ability.

Neco Williams

It wasn’t a great season for Neco Williams, but his assist for Curtis Jones against Ajax was a special moment.

The pair have grown up together, so seeing them combine in a big Champions League game warmed the cockles of the heart.

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez‘s campaign was over before it started, so it’s hard to pinpoint anything too memorable.

An assist for Diogo Jota away to Atalanta was a classy moment, though – his first in any game since 2017/18, surprisingly.

Joel Matip

Joel Matip was excellent before getting injured, but we’re picking out a humorous moment from the Cameroonian.

Famed for his unique personality, the 29-year-old produced a hilarious response to Ashley Barnes going to ground in the defeat at home to Burnley.

It’s hard to put it into words, so watch it HERE.

Nat Phillips

Nat Phillips became an unlikely cult hero in 2020/21, performing at a high level and helping Liverpool finish in the top four.

The centre-back’s vital header at Burnley – his first-ever Reds goal – is something he will cherish forever.

Rhys Williams

Williams didn’t necessarily have a big moment like Phillips, but the manner in which he kept Edinson Cavani quiet at Man United is more than worthy of a mention.

It was a strong all-around performance under immense pressure.

Ozan Kabak

Ozan Kabak‘s Liverpool career has had a very blink-and-you-miss-it feel to it.

For that reason, it’s hard to recall him doing anything that caught the eye greatly, but a brilliant recovery to deny Adam Traore away to Wolves was impressive.

Andy Robertson

We didn’t see the real Andy Robertson enough in 2020/21, but he went up a gear in the final weeks.

The Scot’s lung-busting run back to tackle Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford, and subsequent sprint the other way with the ball, was him back to his most energetic and tenacious.

Fabinho

Fabinho was exceptional at times throughout the campaign, holding the defence together for a period, before making an influential return to the midfield.

The Brazilian made an unbelievable goal-line clearance in the 1-0 win at Ajax, at a point when nobody was playing better for the Reds.

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson was a strong performer before his season-ending injury, but we’re going to focus on his off-field efforts.

The skipper showed his leadership skills by gathering other Premier League captains and fighting against the dreaded European Super League, playing his part in the idea falling to pieces.

One of Liverpool’s greatest-ever captains.

Gini Wijnaldum

In terms of moments, Gini Wijnaldum was low-key, even if he largely played well all season.

His farewell at Anfield last weekend was hugely touching, however, as he waved goodbye to his adoring supporters after five superb years on Merseyside.

You will be missed.

Thiago

Thiago came alive just when Liverpool needed him, arguably standing out as their best player in the final 10 matches.

The Spaniard’s only goal of the season was a typically eye-catching one, as he curled home at the Kop end against Southampton.

A shout-out for an outrageous scissor-kicked pass to Mohamed Salah away to RB Leipzig, too, with the Egyptian missing the chance and robbing Thiago of an amazing assist.

Curtis Jones

Jones has developed impressively in the past 12 months, chipping in with four goals in all competitions.

His aforementioned winner at home to Ajax was his maiden Champions League strike and his celebration showed how much it meant.

James Milner

James Milner didn’t actually score once in 2020/21, with Salah taking charge of penalties.

His cross teed-up Roberto Firmino to score at home to Leicester, though, in what was his only assist of the campaign.

Naby Keita

Sadly, it is hard to think of anything significant Naby Keita did, with no goals or assists coming his way.

One effective performance away to Crystal Palace was about as good as it got for Liverpool’s No.8.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left it late in the season to contribute anything of note, but it was a classy moment when it arrived.

The 27-year-old twisted, turned and fired home a well-taken effort at Turf Moor in the penultimate game, crucially enhancing Liverpool’s goal difference in the process.

Xherdan Shaqiri

This was another peripheral season for Xherdan Shaqiri, but there was a quality free-kick in the League Cup at Lincoln to admire.

There was also a beautiful assist to enjoy, with a delicious through-ball against West Ham back in the autumn, in what was an important late winner at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah

Salah has carried Liverpool since September, deservedly winning the Player of the Year award.

In terms of sheer joy, the Egyptian King’s match-sealing goal away to United stands out, with his celebration showing how much the Reds mean to him. An elite, winner’s mentality.

Sadio Mane

It has to be the double at home to Palace.

Sadio Mane had a season to forget overall, but he stood tall and delivered on the final day, grabbing both goals to seal Champions League football and a third-place finish.

Diogo Jota

Scoring on your home debut at the Kop end – we’ve all dreamed of it, right?

Jota turned that dream into reality against Arsenal, burying a finish to complete the win and immediately show what an exciting signing he was.

The hat trick away to Atalanta deserves a mention, too, of course!

Roberto Firmino

Firmino was rarely at his best, but someone as talented as the Brazilian will always produce moments of class.

His stunning touch and finish at Palace almost got the nod, but we’re going for the last-gasp headed winner at home to Tottenham before Christmas.

That celebration…

Takumi Minamino

Takumi Minamino was shipped out on loan to Southampton in January, but he did open the scoring in the 7-0 rout of Palace, taking his goal with aplomb.

Divock Origi

A goal against Lincoln City in the League Cup – that’s pretty much all there was from Origi, unfortunately.