Alexis Mac Allister has all but confirmed he will be available for Liverpool vs. Chelsea, after concerns over his absence in training in the buildup.

Mac Allister was not involved in outdoor work at the AXA Training Centre on Friday, having gone into the international break with an adductor injury.

His absence came after Arne Slot admitted “a few issues” with his squad’s fitness, with Kostas Tsimikas another doubt for Sunday’s 4.30pm kickoff.

Given Mac Allister’s importance to the side, question marks over his availability were met with frustration among supporters as the midfielder played on for Argentina despite his issue.

But Liverpool’s No. 10 appears to have confirmed his involvement against Chelsea in a post on his Instagram story.

Mac Allister has shared a bespoke preview photo for the clash at Anfield, with only players in the squad typically doing so.

The 25-year-old can be expected to at least be in the squad, with it likely that he is even in contention to start, having undergone individual training in the gym on Friday rather than missing training entirely.

His availability is a major boost, with only three players clocking more minutes on the pitch so far this season – those being Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch.

Not only is he consistently involved but Mac Allister is also one of the most consistent performers, with his work on and off the ball invaluable to Slot’s system.

The head coach is expected to make a number of changes for the early evening kickoff, with Caoimhin Kelleher set to start following injury to Alisson.

Andy Robertson will almost certainly come in for Tsimikas at left-back, while Dominik Szoboszlai should replace either Mac Allister or Curtis Jones in midfield.

Luis Diaz, who can equal Ian Rush’s record goalscoring streak against Chelsea if he nets again, is in line to take over from Cody Gakpo on the left wing.

Liverpool will officially announce their lineup and substitutes via their social media channels at 3.15pm (BST).