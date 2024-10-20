Caoimhin Kelleher‘s career ambitions are no secret, and he has reiterated what he sees as his next step ahead of his latest opportunity to take on the No. 1 role.

In the Irishman Liverpool have one of the best No. 2 goalkeepers in the Premier League, that he can minimise the absence of Alisson is no easy feat.

It is that talent that expected to see him attract interest over the summer but, despite voicing his desire “to be a number one,” no realistic offer arrived.

And with a run in the side now forthcoming after Alisson‘s latest hamstring injury, Kelleher spoke to the press about seizing his opportunity while addressing where he sees his future.

“I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No 1,” Kelleher explained, via the Telegraph.

“That was my thought process – but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and, like every player, I want to play.

“I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench.

“When I was coming through the academy to work my way up, obviously when you first get into the No. 2 position you’re happy and it’s progress.

“I think with anything after a while, maybe after doing a few seasons of a similar thing, you want to keep pushing forward and keep going to the next level.

“I’ve played a lot of games now as well and shown my level. The next step for me is to be playing week in, week out and every week.

“There was some interest. It’s normal when you play for a club like Liverpool – and I obviously had a long spell in goal last season and thought I did quite well.

“It comes hand in hand that when you play for a club like Liverpool, then other teams will be interested in you.”

In the summer, Liverpool’s valuation was not met and Kelleher accepts that it “works both ways,” and now he’s only looking at the next seven games as an “opportunity to play.”

Giving Slot a selection headache

His standing behind Alisson and the imminent arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili is not lost on Kelleher, but he insisted that he is only “thinking about right now” and attempting to give Arne Slot “something to think about.”

“It’s not the worst thing in the world to stay at a club like Liverpool,” he said.

“You get opportunities to play because we’re in so many competitions as well. There are so many games that you are going to play. This isn’t the end of the world.

“The best thing I can do is go and play well and, yeah, maybe give the manager something to think about, give him a headache maybe.

“If I play so well, how can he take me out, something like that. Do as well as I can to put some pressure on at least.

“There is going to be frustration not playing week in, week out. But I still need to be ready.

“I have been professional and always will be because if I am not ready I am not doing myself justice. I need to give myself the best chance to play as well as I can.”