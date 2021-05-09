Liverpool’s next home game comes on the final day of the season against Crystal Palace, and Andy Robertson is relishing the “huge boost” of 10,000 fans at Anfield.

For the first time since December, supporters will be permitted to attend home games for the last two rounds of fixtures in the Premier League campaign.

The numbers will be significantly increased, with a maximum of 10,000 fans allowed entry depending on stadium size, meaning Anfield will have the full quota on May 23.

Liverpool have clearly struggled without the backing of the Kop this season, and speaking after what was hopefully their last game in front of an empty Anfield, Robertson said he had missed the supporters “massively.”

“Fans are everything in football, I think over the last couple of weeks that’s been heightened even more,” he told Sky Sports.

“When we first came back at the end of last season, we would never have imagined it would last this long.

“Fans make the game, that’s why games are so passionate and so special. Just to have them back in will be a huge boost.

“Hopefully next season we can get closer to capacity, but I’m really looking forward to having them back.”

From June 21, restrictions are due to be lifted on mass gatherings, which means that Anfield should be able to sell out again from pre-season.

The gradual step up in numbers will be familiar to Jurgen Klopp, as he joked: “When I started playing, nobody wanted to see me!”

“My English is not good enough. I cannot express it, really,” he told Sky Sports, when asked how much he has missed the fans.

“It’s so tricky and so difficult, in these moments, that you are without them.

“I always understood football like this, if we do it for the people, it was always like that.

“It was the reason that I wanted to be a professional player, that more people watch, the atmosphere gets better.

“When I started playing, nobody wanted to see me! But it got slightly better at least, a few more people, when I became a manager the stadium got more and more full.

“It’s all about that, it’s all about that we do that together.

“This season we will have one home game, which is great, we will play at Burnley with supporters as well, which is a tricky one but it’s fine.

“I really hope that next season we have people back in the stadium.”