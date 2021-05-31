Gini Wijnaldum has continued to insist the reasons behind his Liverpool exit will become known to the fans as his ties with a Barcelona switch hot up.

The 30-year-old bid farewell to the Reds on the final day of the season after five years with the club, having failed to agree to new terms.

Wijnaldum had disclosed that “I hope to have played many more years for the club,” only for neither party to agree to fresh terms.

He consistently hinted at fans ‘deserving’ the story behind his departure, and with his links to Barcelona growing by the day, the Dutchman both insisted that there is “no news yet” on his next club and that the story of his Liverpool exit “will come out.”

“You can’t congratulate me yet. I can’t say anything about it yet. It’s not finished yet, so there is no news yet. We will see,” he said, via ESPN.

“I am still busy saying goodbye to Liverpool. I am still emotional because I got a goodbye that not many players got before me.

“Why I left, you will hear again. It will come out. The club also has to do with the fact that I am gone.”

It’s interesting that he continues to stress that there is a story behind it all in a cryptic manner, but it appears he is intent on one day disclosing what went on behind the scenes.

One can only hope it is nothing untoward after the years of service Wijnaldum gave to the club, where he was a key pillar for Jurgen Klopp having missed only 29 of the 265 games the Reds played during his time at the club.

As for his expected switch to Barcelona, however, he is to be forced to wait as Netherlands boss Fran De Boer has said he does not want his players undergoing medicals before or during the Euros.

“Those players will have to be patient until after the tournament,” De Boer said, which could be as late as July 11 should the Netherlands make it to the final.