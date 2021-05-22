LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp is interviewed after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s summer transfer plan and in-house solutions

Jurgen Klopp will not be fazed by the spending power of Liverpool’s rivals this summer, and has insisted he can still improve his existing squad regardless of signings.

The Reds could land a huge windfall on Sunday evening, with victory over Crystal Palace clinching a place in next season’s Champions League.

With the gulf in revenue between the Champions League and Europa League vast, qualifying for the top-tier tournament is considering Liverpool’s transfer lifeblood.

It could be that plans for the transfer market, such as a proposed move for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, hinge on whether or not Klopp’s side finish in the top four.

But the manager believes there is enough quality in his current squad to be “the team who nobody wants to play against” again next season, whether or not they can match the spending of Man City, Man United and Chelsea.

“Whatever we do, or not do, in the next transfer window, for sure we’ll not use it as any kind of excuse,” Klopp told reporters.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) and Rhys Williams before the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didn’t spend it.

“Here we are. That’s how it is. Yes, I’m very happy with my squad. Very, very happy.

“Could this squad improve? Yes, like each squad could. Is that affordable? I don’t know. Is it necessary? I don’t know.

“Whatever happens, we will see. I don’t know in this moment, to be honest. We have to make decisions, in and out. It’s normal in the summer.

“But there’s a moment in the pre-season where I hope then we have the team together that will go through the season, and that moment we work on that.

“We are able to be a really uncomfortable opponent, that’s the most important thing.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 20, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 238th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Everton won 2-0, the club’s first win at Anfield since 1999. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“We might not be the best team in the world at the start of the season, but we want to be again the team who nobody wants to play against because we are that good. I think that’s possible.

“I really think my responsibility is to improve the team without signings as well.

“Our players are all high-quality players, we have everything: experience, we have players in the best age and we have youth.

“So that’s good, and that’s my main focus in the moment. The rest, really, we have to see. But whatever clubs are doing will not influence our business, for sure not.”

